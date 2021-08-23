Masks remain optional in Papillion La Vista, but that could change

He said officials are looking at intermediate steps that go "above and beyond" current protocols.

Lodes said these steps could range from relatively low-impact decisions, such as not allowing outside groups to use facilities, to higher-impact decisions such as implementing masks in classrooms where outbreaks occur.

"If these steps don't still slow the rate of infection, again, the district reserves the right to implement mandatory masking," he said.

During public comment, some speakers argued that the board should follow COVID-19 school-related guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other public health officials.

Sheilah Snyder of Papillion, a pediatrician, said her son attends Papillion-La Vista South High School.

"Children do get COVID and can get sick from it. How do we know that masks work? Because in medicine it's a tool that I use every day to keep me well and not spread disease to other patients."

Opponents argued that masking a child should be a parent's choice.

​Sommer Novak said mask mandates are about "control and power."