Masks remain optional in Papillion La Vista, but that could change

Masks will remain optional in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools — for now — the school board president said Monday night.
But district officials signaled to a standing room-only crowd that the policy could change if conditions change.
The board members voted 6-0 to authorize Superintendent Andy Rikli to make short-term "operational" changes in response to the pandemic without a board meeting.
Board President Brian Lodes said those changes could include masking.
About 100 people attended the meeting, and they were split fairly evenly on whether to require kids to mask.
One side brought signs with slogans such as "We are the freedom keepers" and "Let them breathe." The other carried signs saying "Masks keep schools open" and "Science doesn't lie: Masks save lives."
Lodes said that the pandemic is fast-moving and that the district must be nimble to stay ahead of its damaging effects.
The district's policy remains, for now, to highly recommend masks and vaccination for students and staff, he said.
But as circumstances change within the community, the district has the ability to make changes to protect students and staff, he said.
He said officials are looking at intermediate steps that go "above and beyond" current protocols.
Lodes said these steps could range from relatively low-impact decisions, such as not allowing outside groups to use facilities, to higher-impact decisions such as implementing masks in classrooms where outbreaks occur.
"If these steps don't still slow the rate of infection, again, the district reserves the right to implement mandatory masking," he said.
During public comment, some speakers argued that the board should follow COVID-19 school-related guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other public health officials.
Sheilah Snyder of Papillion, a pediatrician, said her son attends Papillion-La Vista South High School.
"Children do get COVID and can get sick from it. How do we know that masks work? Because in medicine it's a tool that I use every day to keep me well and not spread disease to other patients."
Opponents argued that masking a child should be a parent's choice.
Sommer Novak said mask mandates are about "control and power."
"If these masks work, then the people who choose to wear them should feel safe in doing so," she said. "Someone else's fear should not dictate what another person does or does not do."
Board member Valerie Fisher said she prefers giving people a choice, for now.
"As long as possible, I appreciate that we can offer that option, but that doesn't mean that at some point in time, whether it be for a small group or a larger group, we may be forced to do something else," she said.
