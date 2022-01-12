 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks returning at all but three schools in Papillion La Vista
0 Comments

Masks returning at all but three schools in Papillion La Vista

  • Updated
  • 0

The mask mandate set to go into effect in Omaha at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday applies to indoor settings, with some exceptions.

Masks will be required at all but three Papillion La Vista schools starting Thursday as officials respond to a surge in student illnesses including COVID-19.

After three days of elevated absences, the district is requiring masks at 18 schools — all except Papillion La Vista High and two elementary schools, Trumble Park and Prairie Queen. Those schools have not met the threshold.

The masking requirement will be effective for at least 10 calendar days. Each school will have to experience reduced absences to end the masking.

All the masked schools exceeded the 7% three-day rolling average for absences, which the school board set as a trigger for masking, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.

The district had about 8% of its students out on Monday, 9.5% Tuesday and 10.4% Wednesday, Eyman said. The district's three-day average was 9.3%.

"The whole goal of those protocols was that if we started to see an increase in absences, we put the masks back on, and that's exactly what's happening," she said.

For a school to return to optional masking, the three-day average absence rate for illness would have to go below 7%.

The trigger was set by the school board last semester. It takes into account absences for all illnesses, not just COVID.

The district started the school year with masks optional, but within weeks the district required them after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. In October, after the spike subsided, the district began a phased return to optional masking.

The district entered this week with masks optional — with the exception of some classrooms that were masked because of illness.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Royals on the witness stand

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert