Masks returning at all but three schools in Papillion La Vista

Masks will be required at all but three Papillion La Vista schools starting Thursday as officials respond to a surge in student illnesses including COVID-19.

After three days of elevated absences, the district is requiring masks at 18 schools — all except Papillion La Vista High and two elementary schools, Trumble Park and Prairie Queen. Those schools have not met the threshold.

The masking requirement will be effective for at least 10 calendar days. Each school will have to experience reduced absences to end the masking.

All the masked schools exceeded the 7% three-day rolling average for absences, which the school board set as a trigger for masking, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.

The district had about 8% of its students out on Monday, 9.5% Tuesday and 10.4% Wednesday, Eyman said. The district's three-day average was 9.3%.

"The whole goal of those protocols was that if we started to see an increase in absences, we put the masks back on, and that's exactly what's happening," she said.

For a school to return to optional masking, the three-day average absence rate for illness would have to go below 7%.