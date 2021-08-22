Masks, sex ed, CRT turn sleepy Nebraska school board meetings into culture war battlegrounds

He said he spoke that night in part to ask the district for “consistency” on masking. He questioned why the district is requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when it has never done the same for influenza, which can also send children to the hospital.

National analysts on school politics say what Nebraska is experiencing is happening across the country.

John Halpin, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, said many of these new battles are more an outcome of America’s never-ending culture wars and ideological polarization “fueled by daily consumption of inflammatory news and social media.”

“Everyone has an example of some moral outrage in the schools or communities that drive people to express themselves in forums such as school board meetings,” he said. “The fact that this involves what kids may be learning or not learning makes people even more intense in their thoughts and feelings about it.”

Jon Valant, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said these battles are going to affect who runs local school boards going forward.