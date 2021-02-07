Math scores fell, failure rates rose as COVID disrupted Nebraska schools

Student attendance has been “a huge factor,” she said.

It’s hard to teach, or build a relationship with, or use instructional strategies on a kid who’s not there, she said.

“Our data definitely says, at this point, our students do better in a face-to-face classroom,” she said.

Some OPS teachers are elated that the district began its phased return of most students to five-day, in-person learning this month. Finally, they can put their skills and experience to work with those kids face to face who were hard to reach through a computer screen. Teachers will still have some students in full remote that they will have to juggle.

Other teachers are wary that the data on the performance of remote students will lead to a push to return remote learners to the classroom and crowd classrooms during the ongoing pandemic or put academics ahead of the social and emotional well-being of kids.

Jim Sutfin, superintendent of Millard Public Schools, is not surprised by the remote fail rates.