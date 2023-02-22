Jay Athipatla from Elkhorn Valley View Middle School took top individual honors in the MathCounts eastern Nebraska chapter competition last weekend at Davis Middle School in Omaha.

The competition drew 144 "mathletes" in grades six, seven and eight from 21 schools.

A team from Millard North Middle School took first place in the team competition.

Members of that Millard team were Advaith Namasivayam, Ashmiza Shaik, Satvik Rachagani and Abhiram Syamala. They were coached by Jessi King.

The top three teams, plus four individuals not on one of the three top-finishing teams, advanced to the state finals March 18.

The competition is not for the faint of heart. Students must solve math problems that would frighten most people. The competition includes a quiz-show type countdown round where kids compete head-to-head and buzz in to answer.

A team from Elkhorn Valley View Middle School took second place. Team members included: Jay Athipatla, Joe Bernhard, Mason Shipman and Ray Athipatla. Chad Soupir coached the team.

In third place was a team from Peter Kiewit Middle School coached by Kelly Rinehart. On that team were Evan Sun, Nishanth Kandala, Austin Gong and Arjun Rajaram.

The top individuals also advancing to the state competition are: Kelvin Warren, Westside Middle School; Robert Townley, St. Pius/St. Leo School; Aidan McClaren, Aspen Creek Middle School; and Jimmy Chen, Brownell Talbot School.

The competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Society of Professional Engineers.

Rounding out the top eight teams were: 4) George Beadle Middle School; 5) Brownell Talbot School; 6) Papillion Middle School; 7) George F. Russell Middle School; and 8) Westside Middle School.

Winners at the Nebraska state competition next month will head to nationals.

In case you’re wondering if you could keep up with these kids, here are some sample problems pulled from prior competitions:

Problem: Fyodor and his three sons, Ivan, Dmitri and Alyosha, are standing exactly on the corners of a rectangular room. Fyodor is 3 meters from Dmitri and 5 meters from Ivan. What is the minimum possible distance that Fyodor could be from Alyosha?

Answer: 4 meters

Problem: Parker and his three friends went trick-or-treating together. If Parker got 11 pieces of candy, and each of his friends got twice as much candy as he did, how many pieces of candy did Parker and his friends get in all?

Answer: 77 pieces

