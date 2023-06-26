Matt Ray has spent his entire career at the Omaha Public Schools, experiencing each level of the district the past 27 years.

From student teaching and then subbing throughout the district, to managing the school board and eventually becoming second in command, Ray has seen what it takes to run a school district.

And now he’s about to embark on the next stage of his career that he never imagined would come to fruition: leading OPS as interim superintendent.

Ray’s role will officially begin Saturday, but he has been working on the transition from deputy to interim superintendent over the past couple of months in partnership with Cheryl Logan.

Logan, who is resigning as superintendent of OPS after five years on the job, will have her last day Friday.

“It’s been great to go into schools and listen to staff and just experience that transition with Dr. Logan and getting her expertise on what’s happening and her insight,” Ray said. “I don’t anticipate any hiccups or anything with our transition. I’ve been in the role as deputy superintendent. I’ve been in the role as the board secretary for 10 years. This is my 27th year in the district. I have a pretty good feeling about what happens big picture in the district — we’re prepared for next year.”

The board appointed Ray on Feb. 22, citing his experience in past searches and within his roles in the district.

“We see Mr. Ray’s leadership, experience, expertise and care for the Omaha Public Schools every day,” said Spencer Head, board president. “Mr. Ray was key to the team that developed the strategic plan of action with input from students, staff and families. We’re excited to work with Mr. Ray in this new role.”

Ray got a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with the intent of becoming a park ranger, but his studies sparked the passion for educating others. He became a student teacher at Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary School in South Omaha before substituting around the district. He eventually returned to Ashland Park-Robbins as a fifth grade elementary teacher.

Teaching transformed into an administrative role for OPS. He worked in student and community services, focusing on student due process and community engagement. His time there propelled him to higher roles in the department, where he eventually became executive director.

Ray spent a decade as board secretary before also taking on the chief of staff title and becoming deputy superintendent. In recent years, many knew him as the person in the back of the board room as meetings went late on Monday nights, listening intently to presentations and making sure the agenda went smoothly.

OPS board members were the people Ray said he went to first when he was interested in becoming the district’s interim superintendent.

“I had an opportunity to work with an interim superintendent before in various roles in the school district, so I knew how important it was for that position to maintain the momentum of the school district and maintain the things that were happening,” Ray said. “Having someone (who knows) the history of the school district works out really well, because there’s not that time period of learning (about) the school district — the two or three months it takes to understand the complexities of operating such a large organization.”

Ray worked with Virginia Moon, former interim superintendent, for the 2012-13 school year after another superintendent search went awry. He said he didn’t go into teaching to become a superintendent and didn’t even have goal in mind as he was teaching full time. But each step he took throughout his career in the district has been preparing him to take on the responsibility, he said.

OPS is receiving a new leader during a crucial time. The district is still recovering in a post-pandemic world while dealing with persistent challenges — one of the most critical being its widespread staff shortages.

Ray said the district needs to continue to hone in on recruiting staff to fill the gaps in schools.

“We’ll always be hiring, we’ll always be looking for staff, but we’re committed to making sure that there’s a teacher in every classroom for the next school year,” he said.

A recent public survey established during the superintendent search found that one of the top concerns from the public is the district’s lack of transparency. About 35% of respondents said the district’s level of transparency was poor, while 36% said fair, 22% good and 7% said excellent.

Ray said that while the board has communicated often about its superintendent search, he is currently talking to others on what improvements are needed.

“I am listening to teachers, I’m going to staff meetings and really trying to get input on things that we can work on next school year,” he said.

Because Ray can apply for the permanent superintendent job, he’s not a part of the superintendent search in any capacity. As of the last board meeting, the district still anticipates on finding its next superintendent by February 2024.

As for the job itself, Ray said it’s too soon to tell whether he will throw his name in.

“It will be a conversation I have with my family about what my next steps are, but I’m committed to what we’re doing now,” Ray said. “I’ll be committed in year 28 of my tenure with the Omaha Public Schools and making sure that we’re following the strategic plan and that we’re doing what we promised we would do.”

