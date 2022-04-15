Meet the 2022 Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award winners

The 15 Omaha Public Schools employees who won the 2022 Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award have dedicated their work to six elementary, three middle and four high schools in the metro area.

They have a combined 244 years of experience in the district, and their jobs range from counseling to teaching music, reading and aeronautics.

Each of the winners receives $10,000 and a silver engraved medallion from the Susan T. Buffett Foundation, along with $1,000 in McDonald’s gift cards. An award dinner wasn’t able to be held this year.

The award, handed out each year since 1988, goes to OPS nominees with at least two years of teaching experience. The award is named for an aunt of Omaha investor Warren Buffett who taught high school home economics in OPS.

The Buffett Foundation established the award in order to honor the vital role teachers play in society, the foundation said in a statement.

Tom BrownThird grade teacher at Saddlebrook Elementary

Brown has been with OPS for 18 years, the past 12 at Saddlebrook. A native of Omaha, he has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. A parent wrote: “Mr. Brown is seriously the most incredible teacher I have had the pleasure of working with. When I think of our son’s success, I think of Mr. Brown’s support of our son and of us as his parents. His work moves mountains for our son and our family.”

Laura ChambersSpanish and English as a second language teacher at South High School

Chambers has been at South High School for all of her 22 years with OPS. She is from Beaver Crossing, and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A colleague wrote: “She creates lessons that are relevant and engaging and challenges students to take risks. Not only does Mrs. Chambers advocate for her students in the classroom, she has also gone to bat for students outside. Her students come back year after year just to say thank you.”

Kim DutielFourth grade teacher at Laura Dodge Elementary

Dutiel has been with OPS for 31 years, all of them at Dodge. An Omaha native, she has a bachelor’s degree from UNL. A parent wrote: “Miss Dutiel has a way of drawing the best out of students. She makes learning fun and relates very well with the students. I have heard a number of parents say that their child hated school until they had Miss Dutiel as their teacher.”

Amy FitlThird grade teacher at Edison Elementary

Fitl has been with OPS for 14 years, eight of them at Edison. She is from Omaha and has a bachelor’s degree from UNO. A parent said: “Mrs. Fitl realizes the difficultly for kids to learn when their basic needs are lacking and inconspicuously assists while maintaining the child’s dignity. She loves all her students and wants so much to help them be the best they can possibly be. She wants them to recognize all the talent and potential they possess and to realize they can make a positive difference in the world.”

Craig HorobikScience teacher at Burke High School

Horobik has been at Burke for the entirety of his six-year career. A native of Benkelman, he has a bachelor’s degree from UNO. A student said: “He has shown me in many different ways that he cares about the students he teaches by always being there for them and doing anything to make sure they learn and understand what is being taught. I’ve never in my entire 10-plus years of going to school had a teacher who cared so much about my learning.”

Allison IlesCounselor at North High School

Iles has been with OPS for 16 years, all of them at North. She is from Plattsmouth, and has a bachelor’s degree from UNL, a master’s degree from Doane University and a master’s degree from Creighton University. A student said: “The combination of her support, dedication, amazing personality and love for her students is rare. I am so lucky to have her as a guidance counselor, and I know that I would not have had my success in high school without her belief in a young, ambitious girl.”

Debi Bischof JaekeCounselor at Western Hills Elementary

Bischof Jaeke has been with OPS for 29 years, the last six at Western Hills. An Omaha native, she has a bachelor’s degree from UNK, a master’s degree from UNO and a master’s degree from Wayne State College. A colleague said: “Mrs. Jaeke is such a tireless fighter for our students. She is always buzzing around the school making sure students have food to go home with them, hats and gloves to keep them warm in the winter and advocating for students with additional needs by providing resources and love.”

Molly MertzEnglish as a Second Language teacher at Lewis & Clark Middle School

Mertz has been with OPS for nine years, all of them at Lewis & Clark. A native of Minden, she has a bachelor’s degree from UNK and a master’s degree from UNL. A colleague said: “Molly’s persistence, patience and clarity allow her students to achieve their goals during their first years in this country. She encourages her students by positive reinforcement, very high standards and plenty of extra individual support.”

Donna MurphyResource teacher at Northwest High School

Murphy has spent her entire 24-year OPS career at Northwest. A native of Grand Island, she has a bachelor’s degree from UNK and a master’s degree from Doane University. A colleague wrote: “She has a way of relating to some of our most challenging students and getting them to achieve and behave at their best. Countless Northwest students have walked across the stage and earned their diplomas because Donna Murphy was involved in their education.”

Kelly NielsenResource teacher at Oak Valley Elementary

Nielsen has been at Oak Valley for 12 of her 13 years with OPS. Originally from Omaha, she has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from UNO. A parent wrote: “It’s not easy to be a child with a learning disability, but Mrs. Nielsen has shown both of our children different ways to work through math problems and helped them tremendously with word recognition and reading. She genuinely loves and cares about our kids’ success. She has comforted our fears in regard to our kids keeping up with their grade levels.”

Lisa PriceSecond grade teacher at Washington Elementary

Price has been with OPS for 24 years, the past 10 at Washington. A native of Columbus, she has a bachelor’s degree from UNK and a master’s degree from UNO. A parent said: “When COVID first started, Mrs. Price went out of her way to create videos, props and educational activities for her students. She saw the importance of keeping her students on track so they wouldn’t fall behind. My daughter’s face lit up every time she’d open a new video; it gave her a sense of normalcy.”

Patrick RyanSocial studies/aeronautics teacher at Burke High School

Ryan has been at Burke for his entire 18 years with OPS. He is from Huntington Beach, California, and has a bachelor’s degree from UNL and a master’s degree from UNO. A former student said: “He is the type of individual that never stops trying to help in any way he can, and because of this, he has inspired countless students to become the best they could be. He has become a mentor to me, and I will be forever indebted to him.”

Sarah ShortInstrumental music teacher at Lewis & Clark Middle School

Short has been with OPS for 22 years, the last 17 at Lewis & Clark. She is from Omaha and has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from UNO. A colleague said: “Mrs. Short takes each child where they are and allows them to be a musician; a skill they will have for the rest of their lives. She is able to do this with careful planning and expertise in listening to students’ interests and passions.”

Cheryl WhiteReading teacher at Norris Middle School

White has been with OPS for 20 years, all of them at Norris. She is a native of Bellevue, and has a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and a master’s degree from Concordia University. A colleague wrote: “When you walk into Cheryl’s room you immediately feel a sense of warmth. She gets to know her students’ interests, their personalities, their struggles and their successes. I can’t think of a student that Cheryl didn’t find a way to reach.”

Kristi WoodworthFamily and consumer science teacher at Bryan Middle School

Woodworth, an Omaha native, has been with OPS for 15 years, all of them at Bryan. She has a bachelor’s degree from UNL, a master’s degree from Peru State College and a master’s degree from Concordia University. A former student said: “Mrs. Woodworth goes above and beyond in every aspect. She helped me become the woman I am today. She is inspiring, motivating and beyond caring. Mrs. Woodworth is a prime example of a dedicated teacher who truly cares about her students.”

