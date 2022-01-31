Meet the four candidates running for Westside school board

Four candidates will be on the ballot in Tuesday’s caucus for the Westside school board.
Incumbents Adam Yale and Kris Karnes are up against challengers Jessica Powell and Terry Buckman.
The district had nine candidates in the race until five dropped out in the wake of controversy sparked by a text message.
The message, sent by a Westside community member earlier this month, asked people to vote for specific candidates in an effort to get critical race theory “out of the schools.”
All candidates who were named, along with another challenger, withdrew their names after the message was widely circulated in social media.
The two school board seats each carry a six-year term.
Westside community members will be able to vote for up to four of the candidates at the caucus, which begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Westside High School, 8701 Pacific St. Voter sign-in begins at 6 p.m.
People can also vote early at the high school between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The four candidates with the most votes will advance to the May 10 election. The current candidates don’t automatically advance to the election because voters can still write in up to four names on their ballot, whether voting early or at the caucus, according to caucus rules.
Anyone who has their name as a write-in on ballots must be nominated from the floor on the evening of the caucus and be seconded in order for their votes to be counted. A write-in candidate can either nominate or second themselves, but not both.
An interpreter will be present at the caucus for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Here are the backgrounds and goals of the four declared candidates for the Westside school board.
Jessica Powell
Powell has been a district resident for more than 16 years. She has two children in the district and works as a trust and safety specialist at a national company, she said.
She previously served as the first Black vice president and president of the parent teacher association at Westbrook Elementary, she said.
Powell said she wants to be a part of the Westside school board to provide diverse representation — not just as a Black woman, but as a single working parent.
“I had a conversation with my youngest and she said, ‘Where are the teachers who even look like me?’” Powell said. “And it kind of hit home for me.”
Powell said that while her job allows her the flexibility to make her own schedule, if elected she would make sure that public events and meetings better accommodate single, working parents.
“There are people who are single and working hard who don’t have a voice and who aren’t represented,” Powell said. “Those types of people are scared to want to go for a position like this because they don’t feel like their voice may matter.”
She said she also wants to recruit more diversity to Westside’s staff; be a liaison for district employees; and ensure the district is being fiscally responsible. One initiative she wants to put in place is to create more ways for parents to pay school costs, such as using mobile services like PayPal or Cash App.
Terry Buckman
Buckman moved to the Omaha area almost a decade ago after living on the East Coast while in the Navy.
He is currently a federal civil servant for the U.S. Strategic Command in Omaha. He and his wife, Audrey, have had four kids in the district since they moved to the area.
Buckman is a certified teacher in Nebraska and is also the founder of Lango Kids Omaha, a business to teach foreign languages to young children, which has closed since the pandemic began, he said.
One of Buckman’s goals, if elected, would be to incorporate civil discourse into Westside’s curriculum to encourage constructive conversations, he said.
“I’ve seen that in education, students are afraid to have difficult conversations, and they don’t want to hurt people’s feelings,” he said. “If we continue to have this echo chamber around us, then we are not setting them up for success.”
Buckman said that if the pandemic allows it, he would like to get parents into classrooms to be involved with their child’s learning. He also wants to increase the availability of on-site mental health resources for students in Westside schools.
“Parents are coming home and trying to make dinner and now trying to get a son or daughter to a mental health appointment,” Buckman said. “There are also transportation challenges. ... That’s why we have to do it in the building.”
Kris Karnes
Karnes, an incumbent, has served one six-year term on the board. She is a former board president and has served on district committees since 2014.
She has two young daughters in the district and works at First National Bank of Omaha.
Karnes said she decided to run for re-election because she wants to continue several district initiatives she has been involved in over the years.
“We have seen the role school plays in our community by educating, feeding and clothing kids — I would like to keep my part in that going,” she said. “We have some really great things going at Westside, but there’s a lot of work to be done.”
Karnes said that if elected, she would be excited to continue the district’s new strategic plan that was announced in the fall. She also co-chaired the first phase of the nearly $80 million facilities bond initiative in 2015 and wants to help create phase two this year.
Karnes said she also wants to focus on the implementation of WE-Side, the district’s new diversity and inclusion initiative.
“The kids feeling like they belong, that they are all valued members of our community — that is important,” she said. “We want them to feel like we are all on the same team. That’s what WE-Side is.”
Adam Yale
As an incumbent, Yale is also finishing his first six-year term on the school board. He previously co-chaired the board subcommittee that hired Superintendent Mike Lucas and was one of the first members of a committee to create the WE-Side initiative.
Yale is the principal of Red Cedar Capital in Omaha and has three sons with his wife, Sarah. He said he’s running for re-election to continue several initiatives he focused on in his first term, such as being fiscally responsible, recruiting exceptional staff and increasing career and academic opportunities.
Yale said he wants to continue working on the district’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) system, an approach schools use to promote school safety and good behavior.
“I firmly believe there can’t be academic excellence without behavioral excellence,” he said. “I think that is an important initiative.”
Yale said he also wants to collaborate with the community to work together as the district upgrades its facilities.
“I think there are a lot of fantastic things coming down for the district that I would like to continue to be a part of,” he said.