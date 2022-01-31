Meet the four candidates running for Westside school board

“I’ve seen that in education, students are afraid to have difficult conversations, and they don’t want to hurt people’s feelings,” he said. “If we continue to have this echo chamber around us, then we are not setting them up for success.”

Buckman said that if the pandemic allows it, he would like to get parents into classrooms to be involved with their child’s learning. He also wants to increase the availability of on-site mental health resources for students in Westside schools.

“Parents are coming home and trying to make dinner and now trying to get a son or daughter to a mental health appointment,” Buckman said. “There are also transportation challenges. ... That’s why we have to do it in the building.”

Kris Karnes

Karnes, an incumbent, has served one six-year term on the board. She is a former board president and has served on district committees since 2014.

She has two young daughters in the district and works at First National Bank of Omaha.

Karnes said she decided to run for re-election because she wants to continue several district initiatives she has been involved in over the years.