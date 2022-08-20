Metro Community College offering free college credit to Nebraska high schoolers

Metropolitan Community College will offer free college credit to Nebraska high school students for the next three school years.

Starting with the current school year and lasting through the 2024-2025 school year, tuition and facility fees for the college’s high school enrollment programs will be covered by federal funding, according to a press release from the college.

The federal funding for the programs comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act and will be directed by the State of Nebraska and the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, said Emma Stokely, media relations manager at the college.

High school students would normally have to pay $65, plus a $5 facility fee per credit hour, Stokely said.

Students will still be responsible for the cost of textbooks, equipment and other fees associated with the programs, according to the college’s website.

Metro has offered free classes to high school students for the last few summers, Stokely said, but those programs used different funding sources.

More than 100,000 Nebraska high school students are currently eligible for Metro’s five different high school enrollment programs, the college said. The programs are provided in concurrent, online and on-campus formats.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity to make a huge difference in access to postsecondary education,” Tom McDonnell, the college’s vice president for academic affairs, said in the press release. “High school enrollment programs expose students to career opportunities that prepare them to enter the workforce, and this funding makes it possible help more Nebraska high school students discover their career interests through college classes.”

More information on the high school enrollment programs is available at www.mccneb.edu (hover over “Prospective Students” at the top of the page and click “High School Students” in the drop-down menu).