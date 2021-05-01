Metro Community College offering free courses to Nebraska high school students

CollegeNow courses are transferrable to colleges and universities, but credit acceptance is up to the receiving school, Owen said.

With the University of Nebraska at Omaha and other regional institutions, those transfer paths are well defined, he said.

MCC also has relationships with hundreds of universities and colleges, and largely the general education requirements, like English, math and social sciences, will transfer, he said.

"So if a kid already knows I'm going off to the university this fall, but I want to get a head start, they're going to want to take classes that are on that transfer path," he said.

The pandemic caused many high school students to fall behind or miss out on the CollegeNow offerings, ​said Chuck Chevalier, associate vice president of secondary partnerships and enrollment management.

“This initiative will help students reach their academic and career goals, despite setbacks caused by COVID-19," Chevalier said. ​

A 10-week summer session will start June 6 and end Aug. 16. There will also be two five-week sessions, one running June 6 to July 12, the other July 13 to Aug. 16.