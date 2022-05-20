Metro extending free transit access to K-12 students in Omaha area

Metro Transit is extending free transit access for K-12 students through the summer, Metro announced Friday.
“The K-12 Rides Free program has shown us how many students are interested in riding public transportation,” said Lauren Cencic, Metro's CEO.
The pilot program provides free bus, MOBY and ORBT rides for all kindergarten through 12th grade students in the Omaha area during Metro’s regular service hours. The program started May 10, 2021, and was scheduled to end June 1, 2022.
The program is on track to surpass 150,000 rides by the end of the school year, up 75% from pre-COVID student ridership.
“National trends show that more and more teenagers are waiting longer to get their driver’s license,” said Cencic. “K-12 Rides Free provides an easy alternative, while also teaching them the skills to navigate transit as they get older.”
The first year of the program was funded by a grant from a local philanthropic organization. Based on the success of the pilot, Metro is pursuing additional funding to extend the program.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2022
Quiana Smith, left, talks about her late father Rudy Smith Sr. with support from Rudy's widow Llana Smith and son Rudy Smith Jr. during a ceremony to rename a section of Lake Street near 34th Avenue to Rudy Smith Sr. Street on Saturday. Rudy Smith Sr. was a longtime World-Herald photojournalist.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Brayden Andersen can't hold onto this pop-up hit by Millard West's Nixon Snyder in the bottom of the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday. It was ruled to hit and Snyder eventually scored that inning.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A dragonfly zooms past Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley as he throws the games first pitch against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley started the game against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's A.J. Seizys scores after a bunt by Jaelyn Welch and an error by Elkhorn South catcher Cole Goeser in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley watches a pitch go by against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Landon Tjaden (8) and Scottsbluff's Jose Rodriguez (17) chase the ball into shadow during the Scottsbluff vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Thursday. Waverly won the game 5-4 after a shootout.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Niehaus (18) takes a corner in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Bennington NSAA Class B state quarterfinal girls soccer game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, walks off the stage, with results projected on him, after conceding the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the media await results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Head Groundskeeper Zach Ricketts, left, works on the field while Carol Szczepaniak votes in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Larnisha Dortch fills out her ballot at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Firetrucks spray water on a fire at the Flora Apartments, 2557 Jones St. on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Colton Damme (5) leaps over Millard South's Sam Stutheit (16) as he slides to the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mask ls partily covered by petals that blew off a nearby blooming tree in a parking lot in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A state quarterfinal girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Marian won the game 5-3.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People and vendors line 11th Street, looking north towards Jackson Street on the first day of the Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Kunasek plays the Cajun accordion on the first day of Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday. Kunasek normally performs with The Prairie Gators.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The new signs for CHarles Schwab Field are now installed. The field was formerly TD Ameritrade Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-LaVista South's Cole Krska (right) celebrates with Andre Santamaria after Santamaria scored a goal during their district final against Omaha South at Papillion-LaVista South High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Chelsea Souder, the founder and director of Nebraska Abortion Resources, speaks as hundreds of people rally for abortion access rights after a leaked draft a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade become public outside the Omaha and Douglas County Civic Center on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pigeon builds a nest in the sign on the DoubleTree hotel located at 1616 Dodge Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Bryan's Cesar Hernandez (8) celebrates his corner kick goal as teammate Christofer Gallardo-Mejia (14) comes up behind him in the Omaha Central vs. Omaha Bryan boys soccer district semifinal game at Omaha Bryan High School on Monday. Omaha Bryan won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
