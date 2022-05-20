Metro extending free transit access to K-12 students in Omaha area

Metro Transit is extending free transit access for K-12 students through the summer, Metro announced Friday.

“The K-12 Rides Free program has shown us how many students are interested in riding public transportation,” said Lauren Cencic, Metro's CEO.

The pilot program provides free bus, MOBY and ORBT rides for all kindergarten through 12th grade students in the Omaha area during Metro’s regular service hours. The program started May 10, 2021, and was scheduled to end June 1, 2022.

The program is on track to surpass 150,000 rides by the end of the school year, up 75% from pre-COVID student ridership.

“National trends show that more and more teenagers are waiting longer to get their driver’s license,” said Cencic. “K-12 Rides Free provides an easy alternative, while also teaching them the skills to navigate transit as they get older.”

The first year of the program was funded by a grant from a local philanthropic organization. Based on the success of the pilot, Metro is pursuing additional funding to extend the program.