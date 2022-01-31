Metro launches new IT career program in Omaha with help of federal grant

In a corner of the newly renovated Ashton Building north of downtown Omaha, Metropolitan Community College instructors and administrators have been hard at work preparing to train the first group of students who will seek new careers in information technology.
On Monday, the students, many of whom are unemployed or underemployed, will begin a 12-week course offered at no cost through the newly created Rapid IT Employment Academy. A new cohort of students will start the IT academy every month with the next cohort of students set to begin March 7.
Over the next four years, the academy expects to train a total of 360 people for a field that has a perpetual need for employees.
The academy’s creation was made possible by a portion of a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant also will fund similar programs in San Francisco, Dallas, Denver and Philadelphia. The funding covers students’ education costs, allowing them to attend the academy for free.
“I would say it’s like a $4,000 to $6,000 education package for free if you qualify,” said Robert Caldwell, a workforce training manager with Metro.
Caldwell said that qualified applicants who complete a career assessment and an intake interview, as required by the federal grant, will have priority on choosing their class schedules. Classes are offered in the days and evenings.
Loryn Miles will be among the first students in the new Metro program.
A 24-year-old Fremont native who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, the current Omaha resident said she became interested in an IT career after a patron of the bar she works at offered to mentor her in the field. With the help of his mentorship, Miles passed an exam and earned a certification from Cisco Systems.
The certification through Metro’s program, along with her previous Cisco training, will help put Miles in a strong position to land a job that fulfills the goals of Nebraska’s H3 initiative: high wage, high demand and high skill.
“I’m definitely not scared of a challenge,” Miles said.
Having the cost of her education covered will make the challenge easier.
“It’s just a really good opportunity,” she said.
Students will learn the ins and outs of a computer and be fully qualified to help people navigate various problems. They’ll also develop knowledge in the areas of networking and cybersecurity.
Students who go through Metro’s Rapid IT academy are setting themselves up for a technical support career that, according to figures from the State of Nebraska, carries an average statewide salary of $48,167. In Omaha, the occupation’s average salary is slightly higher at $51,490.
As students advance in their careers, Caldwell said they can advance into positions that carry six-figure salaries.
“IT is a pathway to a very stable, high-income career,” he said.
Overall, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in the computer and information technology occupations to grow 13% from 2020 to 2030.
Caldwell said companies urgently need IT employees, especially as more people work from home.
“We have employers at the table right now ready to hire these people,” he said. “There is a skills gap here.”
WP Engine, which has an Omaha office located in the Ashton Building, is one of those employers looking to add more employees. The company provides technical assistance to customers who rely on the WordPress platform for their website. Anand Reddy, head of talent acquisition at WP Engine, said WordPress is the framework for nearly 40% of all websites.
Reddy said WP Engine consistently hires more people every month. Metro’s 12-week timeline for each cohort, Reddy said, dovetails with the software company’s hiring cycle.
“We know we’re going to hire X amount (of IT employees). They know they’re graduating X amount (of IT students) every month,” he said. “With the way that they’re graduating people every month and the way that we’re hiring every month, (it) seems like a great and sustainable two-way relationship.”
To qualify, individuals must be 17 years old or older, not enrolled in high school and must be unemployed, underemployed or need training to upgrade their skills. Qualified applicants also must not be enrolled in two different specialty occupations as listed under a temporary visa.
The grant that helped launch the rapid IT training program wasn’t the only federal funding recently awarded to Metro. On Thursday, the college received a $248,873 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The grant was matched locally to the tune of $264,596.