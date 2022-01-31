Metro launches new IT career program in Omaha with help of federal grant

As students advance in their careers, Caldwell said they can advance into positions that carry six-figure salaries.

“IT is a pathway to a very stable, high-income career,” he said.

Overall, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in the computer and information technology occupations to grow 13% from 2020 to 2030.

Caldwell said companies urgently need IT employees, especially as more people work from home.

“We have employers at the table right now ready to hire these people,” he said. “There is a skills gap here.”

WP Engine, which has an Omaha office located in the Ashton Building, is one of those employers looking to add more employees. The company provides technical assistance to customers who rely on the WordPress platform for their website. Anand Reddy, head of talent acquisition at WP Engine, said WordPress is the framework for nearly 40% of all websites.

Reddy said WP Engine consistently hires more people every month. Metro’s 12-week timeline for each cohort, Reddy said, dovetails with the software company’s hiring cycle.