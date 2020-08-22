Metro Omaha school districts report more COVID-19 cases

Several Omaha area schools reported COVID-19 cases Friday.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools reported that a 10th grade Papillion-La Vista High School student tested positive.

The student is not connected to any other positive case at the school, according to spokeswoman Annette Eyman.

The Bellevue Public Schools reported that an 11th grader at Bellevue West High School was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Omaha Public Schools, which are in a full-remote learning status, reported two cases diagnosed in staff this week: one at Beveridge Middle School and one at Highland Elementary School.

As of Friday, 121 OPS staff were absent, related to COVID-19, out of approximately 9,000 employees, according to spokesman Jeremy Maskel.

The absences could be because of a positive test, the need to quarantine or displaying COVID-19-related symptoms, he said. That number includes persons who had to quarantine for an exposure that happened someplace other than school.

The Millard district reported cases from Thursday. The district is making public the cases the following day to give the school communities time to receive the information first.