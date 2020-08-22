 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro Omaha school districts report more COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Metro Omaha school districts report more COVID-19 cases

Only $5 for 5 months

Several Omaha area schools reported COVID-19 cases Friday.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools reported that a 10th grade Papillion-La Vista High School student tested positive.

The student is not connected to any other positive case at the school, according to spokeswoman Annette Eyman.

The Bellevue Public Schools reported that an 11th grader at Bellevue West High School was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Omaha Public Schools, which are in a full-remote learning status, reported two cases diagnosed in staff this week: one at Beveridge Middle School and one at Highland Elementary School.

As of Friday, 121 OPS staff were absent, related to COVID-19, out of approximately 9,000 employees, according to spokesman Jeremy Maskel.

The absences could be because of a positive test, the need to quarantine or displaying COVID-19-related symptoms, he said. That number includes persons who had to quarantine for an exposure that happened someplace other than school.

The Millard district reported cases from Thursday. The district is making public the cases the following day to give the school communities time to receive the information first.

District spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman reported one case at Disney Elementary, one at Norris Elementary, one at Millard West High School, one at Millard North High School and two at Millard South High School.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert