Metro opens $32 million Automotive Training Center on South Omaha Campus

Closer to home, a search on two leading job websites for “automotive technician” jobs in Omaha returned hundreds of postings, with some offering pay in the neighborhood of $75,000 per year.

Broady said auto technicians in general can enjoy a starting salary anywhere from $40,000 to $45,000. Within three years, he said some technicians can make a salary in the six figures based on the commission they earn.

The opening of Metro’s new center also comes as the auto industry appears to be gradually transitioning to hybrid and electric vehicles.

While teaching students how to work on internal combustion engines is still a substantial part of Metro’s automotive curriculum, it also will include a course on repairing hybrid electric vehicles.

Abbott said he’s looking forward to taking the new hybrid electric course.

“I’ll be kind of a rare commodity to dealerships,” he said.

On the collision side, which includes repairs and automotive refinishing, the increased space allowed Metro to purchase new equipment used by auto body shops, such as a bench rack frame alignment system. Students can use the machine to secure wrecked vehicles in place and repair them.