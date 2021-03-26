Michael Evans named next president of Peru State College

After a national search, Michael Evans has been named the next president of Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.

The board of trustees for the Nebraska State College System voted unanimously March 24 to approve Evans as Peru State's next president. Evans will begin his role July 1, taking over after the retirement of Dan Hanson.

Evans most recently served as vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer for Southern New Hampshire University's campus-based program. He also held leadership roles at Unity College in Maine and the Indiana University School of Journalism.

Evans earned a bachelor's degree in English and philosophy from Bowdoin College in Maine and his master's degree and doctorate in folklore from Indiana University.

He also graduated from the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard, earned a certificate in higher-education diversity from Cornell and completed a nonprofit leadership program through Northwestern.

