Cynthia Bailey was not in denial in March 2020.

The Hillside Elementary School principal understood what a pandemic meant. Schools, where hundreds of students and staff work closely together every day, would be forced to close.

Still, she wasn’t prepared for what came next.

Three consecutive school years have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Full remote learning at the end of the 2019-20 school year morphed into teachers simultaneously teaching in-person and remote students in 2020-21.

Along the way, workers in school districts across the Omaha metro area have overhauled their operations and worked long hours to meet new demands.

Custodians sanitized surfaces according to enhanced cleaning protocols.

In kitchens and parking lots, nutrition workers and other staff formed human assembly lines to package and pass out thousands of to-go meals.

Teachers taught students who were prepping food in restaurants and watching virtual classes on their phone because their families needed the extra income. Then teachers organized help sessions outside normal hours to catch students up.

“It’s not like somebody said, ‘Look, here’s the model. This is what you’re going to have to do.’ We just got it put in our laps, and then we had to figure it out,” Bailey said. “We continue to try to figure it out.”

For their work educating, feeding, comforting and caring for students and their families throughout the pandemic, The World-Herald honors all school workers. They are the newspaper’s Midlanders of the Year for 2021.

Some educators say this school year has been the hardest yet.

Labor shortages have left school districts scrambling to hire everyone from teachers to security guards. Supply chain disruptions have made lunch shipments unpredictable. And heated debates over masks, sex education standards and critical race theory have transformed once-dull school board meetings in Nebraska into skirmishes in a national culture war.

Westside Community Schools Superintendent Mike Lucas said one of the biggest sources of angst for educators right now is simpler than all of that — they are worried about their students.

“I don’t think the average reader or Joe Public really understands how much great educators care about their kids,” he said.

“When you see your students suffering, that is way worse because that’s a helpless feeling,” Lucas said. “I think that’s a lot of what is drowning teachers this year. Everybody’s been through a lot, but teachers care so much about those kids that it’s negatively impacting many of them.”

Jared Wagenknecht, president of the Papillion La Vista Education Association, said it has been a tough year.

“The thing that has kept us going is the hope that lies in the yet-to-be-realized potential of our students,” he said of educators. “We know that the future is in their hands, and so we’ve done our best to ensure that they are ready.”

Bailey said that at her school in the Westside district, her staff care about what happens to kids, and the kids know it.

“You see it everywhere. Teachers. Educational assistants. Cafeteria workers. Custodians. Every single person in this building has a mission,” Bailey said. “Which is to find effective and powerful ways to meet the needs of all learners.”

Administrators

As Bailey walked around her school on a Friday in early December, she talked to every staff member she saw.

“How has your day been?”

“Are you feeling better?”

Bailey led visitors past staff members who were carefully helping young students sound out words. Through a window, she looked in on a sixth grade class that was so silent and on task that she knew better than to open the door and ruin it.

“They could do their job quite easily without me on any given day, but I cannot do anything without them,” Bailey said of her staff. “These people are the reason that we are successful in what we do. And I am here to support, support, support. I will do anything that I can.”

While this school year is the most normal one yet, it has come with its own set of challenges.

Bailey gave the example of current second graders. Those students had part of their kindergarten year taken away when the pandemic started in March 2020. Then first grade was in a hybrid setting, with some students in the classroom and others at home.

Now in second grade, all of the students are back in the classroom, but many lack communication skills, stamina and persistence they would have learned in the previous grades.

“And it’s every grade level really,” Bailey said. “There’s no grade level that was more deeply impacted. I just think we see it more with our younger ones because we haven’t had a chance to shape those kids.”

Sometimes that manifests in unlovable behaviors from students. Bailey said she’s usually concerned about the behavior of 3% of her students. This year that number is 7%.

Staff at Hillside are also seeing a lot of anxiety among students. At the beginning of the school year, some students had extreme anxiety and were afraid to remove their masks to eat lunch in the cafeteria. Parents were allowed to come to the school and eat lunch with those students outside at a picnic table.

Now Bailey has to remind students to put their masks on after lunch.

For Bailey, the focus is not just on test scores because great test scores can sometimes just be a reflection of a student’s socioeconomic status. A good test score is important and an indicator of how a student is doing, but “that’s not the end-all and be-all,” she said.

“When you are educating children, the end goal is to have a citizen who understands how to negotiate, how to be in a work environment, how to have polite conversation, how to get things done,” she said. “It’s all of those things.”

That often means supporting families outside the classroom.

“It’s really important for us as a society to understand that schools are no longer just reading, writing and arithmetic,” Bailey said. “Schools are the place to support families. And I didn’t necessarily ask for that, but that is the reality of it.”

Bailey said families come to schools for help when they don’t have enough to eat or need help getting eyeglasses for their students. And school workers have to be ready to help.

“If not us, then who?” Bailey said. “Who is going to do that work?”

Counselors

As a school counselor, Kat Turco works with whatever comes through the doors of Wildewood Elementary School.

It could be a family in need of help. It could be students dealing with a problem at home. Or it could be working with another district’s counselor to understand how to help a new student successfully settle into the Ralston Public Schools.

Since the pandemic, more families have turned to schools like Wildewood for help. Turco said these are often families that have never had to access community resources before and often don’t know where to start.

If Turco can help a family get free coats, then that family can put more money toward things like their rent or mortgage.

“We want them to always realize that’s what we’re here for, and if we don’t know the answer, we’re certainly going to find somebody to help us find the answer for them,” she said.

Knowing the disruptions the pandemic created, Turco and her colleagues anticipated that students would be lagging behind in developing some academic and social skills, like how to have a disagreement with someone and resolve a conflict.

“Those things that we naturally just assume happen, schools work really hard in lessons that we’re doing and opportunities to walk students through it instead of just saying ‘stop’ and fix it,” Turco said.

To help students, Turco uses data points from things like social emotional assessments to better understand how to help individual students.

After noticing that the school’s sixth graders didn’t have as many leadership skills because of interrupted school years, Turco created a program that has them work with younger students in the building.

The sixth graders greet other students in the morning, help the younger students at lunch and visit with them about friendships, or play with preschoolers on the playground.

“They transitioned quickly,” Turco said of the sixth graders. “Everyone wants to help now.”

Turco expects that it could take a few years to work on social emotional growth, but like academics, some students will be behind and then suddenly be where they need to be.

Until then, Turco said she knows that her co-workers in Ralston won’t give up.

“It is not for the weary to be in education,” she said. “You come every day. There’s always that hope that today the lesson that I’m doing is going to click for somebody.”

Food service workers

It was 3 a.m. on the first day of the 2021-22 school year when the Millard Public Schools finally received the deliveries they needed to serve lunch at about five schools.

Justin Wiley, Millard’s general manager of food services, and his staff were at schools to accept the deliveries and get everything ready for the students arriving in just a few hours.

In a normal year, the district would get its deliveries three days before the first day of school. This year, Wiley said supply chain disruptions, a crippled transportation industry and a shortage of drivers have created problems all school year for the people in charge of feeding students.

The district has run out of disposables from silverware to trays.

“It’s hit or miss,” Wiley said of the supply chain. “We ran out of hamburger patties last week. We have them this week. We almost ran out of pizzas a few months ago, but thankfully, that’s come back.”

Staffing shortages have also created problems. In early December, Wiley said he was down 20 positions out of 173. And he expected more resignations and retirements. Applications are coming in, too, but the hiring process takes awhile, and new staffers are having to learn quickly on the job.

“Every day is a puzzle of how to make it work,” Wiley said.

The challenges come after Wiley and his staff completely revamped their operation to offer to-go meals after schools shut down in March 2020.

When schools closed, Wiley instructed his staff to blanch food like broccoli and bell peppers so they could be frozen and used later. Staff then began figuring out how they would safely offer to-go meals at 10 school sites.

They were up and running in a matter of days. Wiley said he initially thought that they would give away 1,500 to 1,600 meals a day. By the first week of April, the district was giving away 7,000 to 8,000 meals a day and 13,000 on the weekend.

Cars would line up, hold up their fingers to indicate how many meals they needed, and the staff would have it ready to go. At Millard South High School, five or six stations were going at the same time.

“All of a sudden, everybody needed it,” Wiley said. “You’d see everything from Chevy Cavaliers to Cadillac Escalades pulling through the line.”

The meals were also a connection to some of the district’s most needy families.

Millard spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said that when those families came through the food line, staff could see the students, talk to them and make sure everything was all right.

When COVID-19 cases shut down an elementary school earlier this school year, Wiley was able to take what he had learned earlier in the pandemic and quickly offer to-go meals to those families.

The principal thought that the school would need 13 to 20 meals a day. The district ended up serving 50 to 60 meals a day.

“It just goes to show you that there’s a need out there,” Wiley said.

In total, Wiley said Millard has served about 885,000 curbside meals.

Across Omaha, staff members like Denise Hall were part of assembly lines to pack breakfasts and lunches for Omaha Public Schools students at the beginning of the pandemic.

From March through September 2020, OPS staff served 423,045 breakfasts and 421,996 lunches through the district’s Meals2Go program. Starting in October 2020, curbside meals were still available, but district officials didn’t have a breakdown of how many were distributed.

Hall is proud that she could be there to help feed students when they needed her. Sometimes, that meant standing outside in the rain to hand out meals.

“We did what we had to do,” she said.

But Hall is happy to have the students back in school. The Mississippi native is a cook at Lewis and Clark Middle School. She makes sure that all the food is ready, hot and looking good when the students come through the lunch line.

Hall feels proud when just the sight of the food elicits “oohs” from the students.

What makes her job special and fun are the different types of students and personalities coming through her lunch line every day, Hall said.

“Some are just really bubbly, and then some kind of lay back and don’t want to say anything,” she said. “They’ll point to their food because they don’t want to say anything. That’s fine. I’ll make it fun with them. They point, I point, too.”

Hall’s day starts a little before 6 a.m., when she arrives and turns the ovens on. Things rarely slow down from there. The staff serves breakfast while planning and preparing for lunch. After lunch, they clean up, and Hall is normally done about 2:30 p.m.

“I love it when we don’t have any leftovers,” Hall said. “Oh, I love that. Everybody from the first kid to the last kid, they got everything.”

Hall is excited to go to work every day. In an interview earlier this month, Hall said that she was looking forward to winter break but that she knew by the end of it, she would be ready to get back to the kitchen.

“I’m not crazy,” she said. “I just love my job.”

Teachers

Music is back in the halls of Wilson Focus School.

John Gruber, a blue surgical mask pulled up just enough to reveal his mouth, played a trombone next to a Christmas tree as students entered for a new day of classes in early December.

A few students danced past the music teacher. Others beelined toward their classrooms, some giving teachers hugs and high-fives.

Gruber, who has been a music teacher with OPS for more than two decades, started playing trombone in the hallways six or seven years ago. He wanted his students to see someone using an instrument outside of class.

Now he does it for joy.

“Not everything is happy right now,” Gruber said. “I, and I think other people, are just really striving for something that can withstand the weight of what they’re going through.”

Gruber hopes that the music can help in some small way.

Last school year, Gruber had to stop playing in the hallways, and his elementary students, many learning to play instruments for the first time over video calls, couldn’t show off their new skills in concerts.

Earlier this month, Gruber, who travels among multiple elementary schools, was putting on six concerts in four days.

Gruber is happy to have students back in school and to be able to teach them in person. He said it was extremely difficult to help students when he couldn’t see exactly how they were holding instruments or dealing with internet glitches.

“I don’t think there’s anything that could’ve prepared me for all the adjustments that I had to make as a teacher to make things work in those environments,” Gruber said. “It just took a lot of time, thought and energy and probably some tears, too.”

Over at Westside’s Paddock Road Elementary School, first grade teacher Kerri Palmesano shed tears, too, as she struggled with simultaneously teaching kids in her classroom and remote students during the 2020-21 school year. She worried that her students weren’t getting everything they needed.

“I remember going home and just sobbing because it wasn’t what’s best for kids,” Palmesano said. “And my principal had to talk me through it and say, ‘But it is. We’re keeping kids safe. That is what’s best for kids.’ ”

Carla Rohwer, an Elkhorn Public Schools elementary teacher and president of the Elkhorn Education Association, said the hybrid teaching model split the teacher’s attention between the “roomies” and the “zoomies.” She said it was like doing two teaching jobs at the same time.

Rohwer said everyone wants life to be back to normal this school year, “but the pandemic is still among us.”

She said there are still unknowns and uncertainties as teachers deal with changing procedures and protocols. And teachers continue to spend evenings and weekends working on planning and grading.

“They’re made of grit,” Rohwer said. “We’re all doing the best we can, and we’re working the hardest we’ve ever worked.”

Palmesano said that through three pandemic school years, she has realized that she has to make the most of every opportunity with her students. Whether it’s teaching the “ch” sound, how to disagree with a friend or to put periods at the end of sentences.

“Every moment we have with these kids counts,” she said. “We have to make the best of every day.”

