Millard board members praise teachers for anti-virus efforts, tell residents to 'do your part'

On Monday morning, the majority of students reported for in-person learning in the Millard Public Schools, and by evening, the school board was appealing for the community’s help in keeping them there.
They called on people in the community to follow masking and social distancing guidelines.
Several board members fought back tears while expressing appreciation and admiration for teachers for adapting to difficult teaching challenges while protecting the health of themselves and their students.
Board President Linda Poole, who teaches in another district, said she was upset by what she saw at Tranquility Park and other athletic fields over the weekend: People not social distancing on the sidelines and not wearing masks.
Poole said teachers are going through a lot to keep their students safe: sanitizing, hand-washing, social distancing — “adjustments that I make every single day for all those kids in my room.”
She urged the community to “do your part.”
“I hear over and over again how you want our schools open, how you want your kids in schools,” Poole said. “Then gosh darn it, you gotta help us.”
Several board members praised teachers for stepping up.
Board member Mike Pate called them “superheroes.”
He said he’s praying for the teachers, the staff and the board members. “I’ll pray harder if I need to, so that we can get out of this, and we can start leading normal lives again.”
Board member Stacy Jolley said she is “in awe” of teachers’ professionalism and their dedication to education and students.
“This situation is hard, and honestly it’s awful,” she said. “It’s making so many people who normally are confident and driven feel vulnerable and lost.”
Half the high schoolers reported in person Monday under the new attendance model approved late last week by Superintendent Jim Sutfin and ratified by the board Monday. All elementary and middle school students not in remote learning returned to schools. About 17.5% of students chose a remote option.
Sutfin said it’s OK if there’s uncertainty about the way forward.
“We are going to have to adopt the philosophy that we’re going to crawl, we’re going to walk and then we’re going to run,” Sutfin said.
“What I’m most proud of is we’re here trying.”
