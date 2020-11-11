Millard district cancels in-person classes for Thanksgiving week because of COVID-19

Millard Public Schools is canceling in-person learning during Thanksgiving week to scrub buildings and give students and staff time to complete their quarantines.

The district notified parents of the change Wednesday.

The students will learn remotely on Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, and will be off school for the rest of the week.

The plan is to have students return Monday, Nov. 30, after the holiday.

"We have been able to handle situations where COVID-19 is brought into our buildings on a case-by-case basis," Superintendent Jim Sutfin wrote in an email to families. "Unfortunately, many of these cases have caused significant quarantines of students and staff."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By canceling in-person learning for two days, it creates a nine-day span, including weekends, when students are not in school.

Sutfin said the district has seen a "significant" increase in positive cases and quarantines over the past couple of weeks.

Sutfin said this will be a chance for the district to "reset."