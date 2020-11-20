Millard district to offer weekly saliva COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff

Millard Public Schools will offer free weekly COVID-19 testing for teachers and staff during the weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break, officials said.

The district will pay for the saliva testing through a grant from an anonymous donor, School Board President Linda Poole said.

She said it’s “surveillance testing.”

“We think that this will help us fight COVID,” Poole said.

“It’s not mandatory,” she said. “We’re going to highly encourage staff to do it.”

Testing will be available at each school on a rotating basis once a week, she said.

“It’s a way to try to catch those staff members who may be asymptomatic and might not know that they have it, in order to keep them safe so it doesn’t spread,” she said.

The plan was created in partnership with the Millard Education Association, she said. District spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said the Douglas County Health Department is also partnering in the effort.