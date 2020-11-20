 Skip to main content
Millard district to offer weekly saliva COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff
Millard district to offer weekly saliva COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff

Millard Public Schools will offer free weekly COVID-19 testing for teachers and staff during the weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break, officials said.

The district will pay for the saliva testing through a grant from an anonymous donor, School Board President Linda Poole said.

She said it’s “surveillance testing.”

“We think that this will help us fight COVID,” Poole said.

“It’s not mandatory,” she said. “We’re going to highly encourage staff to do it.”

Testing will be available at each school on a rotating basis once a week, she said.

“It’s a way to try to catch those staff members who may be asymptomatic and might not know that they have it, in order to keep them safe so it doesn’t spread,” she said.

The plan was created in partnership with the Millard Education Association, she said. District spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said the Douglas County Health Department is also partnering in the effort.

The company doing the testing is Darwin Labs, Kleeman said.

Poole said the testing should be reassuring to staff.

“It should ease their mind a little bit, we’re going to do this every week,” she said.

Poole said the district could continue the testing beyond the holidays if it’s successful, but the district would need money to extend the program. There’s not money for it in the district’s budget, she said.

“If we find out . . . it cuts down on the number of subs that we have to have, and it keeps our teachers healthy, and those that aren’t keeps them at home, then it would be worthwhile,” she said.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

