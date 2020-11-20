Millard district to offer weekly saliva COVID testing for teachers, staff

Testing will give teachers “peace of mind” by providing a good picture of conditions in schools, said Tim Royers, president of the Millard teachers union.

“This really helps give us a whole lot more data,” he said.

The test results will be available within an hour, allowing district officials to react faster to positive tests, Royers said.

“We’ll find out in less than an hour, in the building, if there’s somebody who potentially has COVID, and we can isolate them a heck of a lot faster than we could right now, especially if they’re asymptomatic,” he said.

Poole said the testing should be reassuring to staff.

“It should ease their mind a little bit; we’re going to do this every week,” she said.

Poole said the district could continue the testing beyond the holidays if it’s successful, but the district would need money to extend the program. There’s not money for it in Millard’s budget, she said.

“If we find out ... it cuts down on the number of subs that we have to have, and it keeps our teachers healthy, and those that aren’t keeps them at home, then it would be worthwhile,” she said.