Millard elementary classroom in quarantine after cluster of COVID cases

The Douglas County Health Department recommended to all school districts before the start of the year that students and staff mask in schools. Absent a mandate, however, the health department could not require masks, director Lindsay Huse said Wednesday.

She said cases of COVID-19 among children and adolescents have increased over the past month.

The health department has evidence within the community that transmission of the virus can and does happen among children, counter to the school of thought earlier in the pandemic that children weren't involved in transmitting the virus.

"Some have felt that that’s not something that really happens, but we definitely (have evidence) that we have transmission, and significant transmission, that happens in that age group," she told the Douglas County Board of Health.