Millard elementary school to be closed until Nov. 15 after spike in COVID cases

COVID-19 may have forced the closure of an entire elementary school in the Millard Public Schools, but Superintendent Jim Sutfin said he's not recommending any changes in the district's mask-optional plan.

Black Elk Elementary, with 576 students, closed Monday and won't reopen for two weeks.

Sutfin said a lack of substitute teachers willing to work at the school was a factor in the decision to close the school until Nov. 15.

"We can't get a workforce because substitute teachers do not want to come to Black Elk because there is a COVID problem," he said. "The only choice we have is to close that building and clear it out."

As of Monday, Black Elk had 34 active cases, the highest among Millard's 35 schools, according to the district's dashboard.

The Millard school with the next-highest case count was Disney Elementary with eight. Ten schools had no active cases, and 12 had one case each.

Sutfin said that although Black Elk is closed, the district's other 24 elementary schools are still open.

"As of right now, I do not have a recommendation for the board to change the plan that we currently have because the plan has been effective," he said.