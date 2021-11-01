Millard elementary school to be closed until Nov. 15 following spike in COVID cases

Black Elk Elementary School in the Millard Public Schools will remain closed until Nov. 15 following a spike in COVID-19 cases, a district spokeswoman said Monday.
Students will learn remotely while out of the building for two weeks, spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said.
"We know that this is challenging for parents so we'll give lots of grace, lots of understanding," she said. "We want to try to just keep going as best we can."
As of Monday, Black Elk had 34 active cases, the highest among the district's 35 schools, according to the Millard district's dashboard.
The Millard school with the next-highest case count was Disney Elementary with eight. Ten schools had no active cases, and 12 had one case each.
Kleeman said district officials don't know the cause of the spike at Black Elk, which is located at 6708 S. 161st Ave.
The closure comes after a sixth Black Elk classroom was closed, which is 25% of the building, she said.
The school has 576 students.
District officials announced over the weekend that the school would close Monday and then made the decision to extend the closure.
Students will be out of the building for a total of 16 days, including weekends, enough to cover the 14-day recommended quarantine period.
"We're letting it run the cycle of the virus," she said.
Millard currently recommends but does not require masks in school.
Under Millard's protocols, after one confirmed case of COVID-19 has occurred in a Millard classroom, all others in class are required to mask for 14 days following the last unmasked exposure.
If two or more classrooms in a school are closed because of COVID-19 transmission within a 14-day period, all students and staff in the school are required to wear a mask inside for 28 days following the second class exposure.
