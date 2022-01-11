Millard, Elkhorn school districts notify students to wear masks in compliance with mandate

Omaha's new mask mandate is switching two west Omaha school districts — Millard and Elkhorn — from optional to required masking.

Officials with the Millard and Elkhorn school districts notified families Tuesday afternoon that beginning Wednesday their students and staff will have to wear masks indoors.

"If it's a citywide mandate, then we have to comply. We're in the city," Millard school board member Linda Poole said.

The Omaha Public Schools and Westside Community Schools already have mask mandates in place.

Students in private and Catholic schools inside the city would also presumably have to wear masks.

In a note to Elkhorn families, Director of Communications Kara Perchal said masks would be required for all individuals inside all district facilities, including transportation vehicles and during school-sponsored activities and events.

If a child comes without a mask, the district will provide one, she said.

A note to Millard families said that because the mandate happened quickly, the district would provide extra masks at the schools.