Millard high school students to return to full, in-person learning Monday

Millard's three high schools, North, South and West, will return to full, in-person learning for all students who chose that option starting next Monday, district officials announced Thursday.
The high schools have been operating under an A-B type schedule, with only half the students attending in-person daily, since Aug. 17.
Now, officials say they're confident the high schools can return to the original plan of full, in-person learning.
Millard has some of the largest high schools in the state. The district requires students and teachers to wear masks and observe other safety protocols.
Superintendent Jim Sutfin had initiated the alternative schedule for the high schools, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. On days away from school, students not present in the buildings would join their classes remotely via computer.
The idea was to reduce the number of youths in schools on any given day, making it easier to maintain social distance.
At the time of the change, however, Sutfin said the new schedule would be in effect for two weeks and would be reviewed.
Elementary and middle school students have been able to attend in-person classes since the start of the school year. Their schedules are not affected by the decision announced Thursday.
Students in all grades were able to choose a remote option for their classes.
Board member Mike Kennedy said Thursday that district officials are confident that the health protocols in place will allow a safe return for all high school students who opted for in-person learning.
Kennedy said officials decided to have students return after looking at the level of disease spread in the community. He said Millard schools have seen few cases and no significant spread.
Officials understand that the situation is fluid, Kennedy said, and they may need to change course again if the spread becomes a concern. But Millard officials' goal, he said, has been to get students back to in-person learning.
Principals notified families in a letter Thursday.
"These first three weeks have been very important to getting us where we want to be for a safe return to school," the letter said. "Procedures and protocols have been established and practiced, and we are ready for 100% of our in-person learners to return."
The letter said officials "feel strongly the best learning happens in the classroom."