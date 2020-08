Millard high school students to return to full, in-person learning Monday

Millard's three high schools, North, South and West, will return to full, in-person learning for all students who chose that option starting next Monday, district officials announced Thursday.

The high schools have been operating under an A-B type schedule, with only half the students attending in-person daily, since Aug. 17.

Now, officials say they're confident the high schools can return to the original plan of full, in-person learning.

Millard has some of the largest high schools in the state. The district requires students and teachers to wear masks and observe other safety protocols.

Superintendent Jim Sutfin had initiated the alternative schedule for the high schools, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. On days away from school, students not present in the buildings would join their classes remotely via computer.

The idea was to reduce the number of youths in schools on any given day, making it easier to maintain social distance.

At the time of the change, however, Sutfin said the new schedule would be in effect for two weeks and would be reviewed.