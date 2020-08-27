Millard high school students to return to full, in-person learning Monday

Students in all grades were able to choose a remote option for their classes.

​Board member Mike Kennedy said Thursday that district officials are confident that the health protocols in place will allow a safe return for all high school students who opted for in-person learning.

Kennedy said officials decided to have students return after looking at the level of disease spread in the community. He said Millard schools have seen few cases and no significant spread.

Officials understand that the situation is fluid, Kennedy said, and they may need to change course again if the spread becomes a concern. But Millard officials' goal, he said, has been to get students back to in-person learning.

Principals notified families in a letter Thursday.

"These first three weeks have been very important to getting us where we want to be for a safe return to school," the letter said. "Procedures and protocols have been established and practiced, and we are ready for 100% of our in-person learners to return."

The letter said officials "feel strongly the best learning happens in the classroom."

