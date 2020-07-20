Millard joins districts offering fully remote learning option this fall

The goal will remain the same, flattening the curve of infections to preserve the health care system, he said.

“Folks, this is a virus; we can’t stop it from coming,” he said. “And we have to continue to manage it going forward.”

He said that’s why social distancing, masking and hygiene remain important.

While it’s important to take steps to reduce risk, people also have to start returning to a more normal life, he said.

He used the analogy of highway deaths to explain how the state must balance the risks versus restrictions.

“We know we could reduce and eliminate almost all highway deaths if we took the speed limit on the Interstate down to 5 miles an hour,” he said. “Essentially, that’s what we’ve done with the restrictions we’ve put in place. But we manage that risk by putting things like seat belts on and putting speed limits, and that’s what we have to do to think about managing this virus.”

“We’re trying to find what is that right speed,” he said.

