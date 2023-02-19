Voters should expect ballots in the mail this week for the Millard Public Schools levy override special election.

Voters in the district will decide whether to renew for another five years the property tax levy override they approved in 2017. That override expires this year.

Ballots will be mailed Tuesday to about 65,000 Douglas County voters and 14,000 Sarpy County voters, said Valerie Stoj, spokeswoman for the Douglas County Election Commission.

Voters in the school district, which extends into both counties, must return their completed ballots before voting closes March 14.

Amanda McGill Johnson, president of the Millard school board, said the community is “incredibly supportive” of its schools, and she feels good about the measure’s chances.

“We’re not asking for any sort of new permission in terms of taxes, not looking to raise taxes,” McGill Johnson said. “So I’m very hopeful that people will continue to give us this authority that allows us to keep our Millard schools really strong.”

On the ballot, voters will be asked whether to authorize the board to exceed the statutory $1.05 levy limit by up to 9 cents per $100 of valuation for the fiscal years 2023-24 through 2027-28.

The extra money generated would pay for general operations.

“We’ve only ever used a fraction of what we asked for” the first time, McGill Johnson said. “It’s important to have that wiggle room, but we have been very responsible. We’ve lowered the levy when times have called for that, in recent years even, and still have the second-lowest levy in the metro area.”

Without the override, Millard officials say, the district would have to make cuts in programs and personnel.

“We have a proven record of being fiscally conservative,” board member Mike Kennedy said. “We are the only school district where Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom gave a budget an ‘A’ last year. And the consequences if it’s not passed could cause us to cut many of our programs of excellence like Early College, music and our AP offerings.”

Between 2016 and 2019, officials cut $4.5 million from the budget through a process they called selective abandonment.

To avoid further cuts at the time, the board successfully sought the initial levy override, which they credit for stabilizing the district’s financial picture.

The district’s tax levy is $1.21 per $100 of assessed valuation, including 3.79 cents of override authority. (Beyond the 9-cent override approved by voters, there are additional exceptions to the state’s $1.05 levy limit).

The median house in Millard is valued at about $300,000. A house with a $300,000 valuation for tax purposes is paying about $113 in extra school taxes because of the existing override. If Millard were to use its full 9-cent override instead of 3.79 cents, the cost for that house would be $270.

The election will be conducted by mail. No polling places will be open for voting.

The ballots should arrive by late in the week, Stoj said.

A return envelope is included with the ballot. Voters must sign the back of their return envelope for the ballot to be counted.

Ballots cast by Douglas County voters must be delivered or mailed to the Douglas County Election Commission at 12220 W. Center Road, Omaha, Nebraska 68144 or placed in a Douglas County Election Commission official ballot drop box no later than 5 p.m. March 14.

Douglas County ballot drop box locations available for this election are:

Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S. 159th Ave., Omaha.

Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Streets, Omaha.

Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W. Maple Road, Omaha.

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W. Center Road, Omaha.

Ballots cast by Sarpy County voters must be delivered or mailed to the Sarpy County Election Commission at 1102 E. First St., Suite #1, Papillion, Nebraska 68046 or placed in a Sarpy County Election Commission official ballot drop box no later than 5 p.m. March 14.

Sarpy County ballot drop box locations available for this election are:

Sarpy County Election Commission: 1102 E. First St., Papillion — drive-up and walk-up boxes.

La Vista Police Department: 7701 S. 96th St., La Vista.

Drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week; no postage is needed on ballots placed in a drop box.

Voters must be registered to vote in the county where they reside. The deadline to register to vote online, at an agency, with a deputy registrar or by mail is Friday, Feb. 24.

The deadline for in-person registration at the respective election office is Friday, March 3.

Douglas County voters with questions regarding this election may contact the Douglas County Election Commission at 402-444-8683 or visit www.votedouglascounty.com.

Sarpy County voters can contact the Sarpy County Election Commission at 402-593-2167 or visit www.sarpy.gov/election.

