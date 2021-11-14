Millard, Lincoln school boards defend their choices of superintendent search firms

“Just because someone has some statement on their page doesn’t mean they drive the process,” board member Mike Kennedy said at a recent board meeting.

Kennedy said the board will run the search and will interview the finalists in a public session.

“A lot of places don’t do that,” he said. “The Board of Regents don’t have that policy. They had it changed. But we do that here.”

Millard will use the same process the board used to hire Sutfin, he said. Sutfin announced he will retire after this school year.

Millard board member Stacy Jolley said the board will see all the applications and decide who to interview and who to hire.

“All six of us were elected by 20,000 to 30,000 people, votes, each, to these roles,” Jolley said. “And none of us are going to cede that right or that responsibility ... to the search firm.”

Board member Dave Anderson said people need to “take a little collective breath.”

He said people shouldn’t dwell on one thing written on a website.

He said the board wants a superintendent who understands “differing races and where kids come from and what kids are exposed to.”