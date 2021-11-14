Millard, Lincoln school boards defend their choices of superintendent search firms

Already agitated over mask policies, sex education and curriculum issues, residents are speaking their minds on superintendent searches in Millard and Lincoln public school districts.
Some residents are questioning whether the search firms selected in the Millard Public Schools and Lincoln Public Schools will produce candidates who are the right fit for their communities.
Members of the Millard school board defended their selection of Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The board hired the firm Oct. 25 for a base fee of $22,000, plus expenses.
Conservative critics apparently visited the firm’s website and found language they didn’t like. The company states on its website a commitment to social justice, equity, inclusion and to opposing systemic racism.
In recent years, those words and phrases have become politicized. Some conservatives view them as signs of a progressive social agenda.
Several Millard board members, responding to critics, emphasized that the board members, not the firm, will have the final say in hiring the replacement for retiring Superintendent Jim Sutfin.
“Just because someone has some statement on their page doesn’t mean they drive the process,” board member Mike Kennedy said at a recent board meeting.
Kennedy said the board will run the search and will interview the finalists in a public session.
“A lot of places don’t do that,” he said. “The Board of Regents don’t have that policy. They had it changed. But we do that here.”
Millard will use the same process the board used to hire Sutfin, he said. Sutfin announced he will retire after this school year.
Millard board member Stacy Jolley said the board will see all the applications and decide who to interview and who to hire.
“All six of us were elected by 20,000 to 30,000 people, votes, each, to these roles,” Jolley said. “And none of us are going to cede that right or that responsibility ... to the search firm.”
Board member Dave Anderson said people need to “take a little collective breath.”
He said people shouldn’t dwell on one thing written on a website.
He said the board wants a superintendent who understands “differing races and where kids come from and what kids are exposed to.”
“We also need to have legitimacy in our search,” he said. “We’re a really important school district, a leading school district in the state of Nebraska, and we have to have legitimacy as to what we do as we look for a new superintendent.”
Board member Mike Pate said he voted in favor of the firm, but he doesn’t know much about them.
In a previous search, board members interviewed search firms, he said. This time, the administration did the background on three firms and made a recommendation, he said.
“Ray and Associates may be the best firm, I don’t know because I wasn’t involved in interviewing any of the other firms, so it’s hard for me to know,” he said.
Ray and Associates is the same firm that the Omaha school board used in 2017 to find their current superintendent, Cheryl Logan.
In Lincoln, critics expressed concern the board’s selected firm was involved in a search in a Virginia district that’s embroiled in controversy.
On Nov. 2, the Lincoln board voted to approve Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates. The base fee is $37,500, plus expenses.
In Loudoun County, Virginia, some parents have called for the superintendent and school board to resign over the district’s handling of allegations of sexual assaults on students in school. According to reports, parents there accuse the superintendent of lying about what he knew of the assaults.
In Oregon, the firm assisted in a 2017 search for Portland Public Schools that fell apart, reports say.
Critics in Lincoln also pointed to the firm’s promotional materials, which say the company “walks the talk” of equity.
Liz Davids, addressing the Lincoln board, said the firm’s involvement in Loudoun County and Portland is “a red flag.”
She said Loudon County is a “dumpster fire, metaphorically, because of the outrageous politicization of their school board.”
She said Portland “was literally on fire last year because of the belief system of a minority of its residents.”
“These are the school districts that they are proud of finding candidates for,” she said.
Julie Sheldon said Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates hasn’t enough experience finding superintendents for Midwestern school districts.
The firm has experience in big cities like Atlanta and Denver, “places that don’t have the same value set that I would say we do here in Nebraska,” Sheldon said.
“We still believe in family, faith, all those old-fashioned values. I would not call us progressive.”
Lincoln school board President Connie Duncan emphasized that the firm doesn’t do the hiring.
The Lincoln board is looking for a successor to Steve Joel, who announced he will retire at the end of this school year.
Duncan said that already 28 community groups from Lincoln are set to meet with the search firm to provide input on what they want in a superintendent.
The public can weigh in at town halls and via a survey, she said.
“Obviously we’ll hire someone that has Nebraska values,” she said. “But again, since this is a community process, and our community members will be saying what they’re looking for in a superintendent, I assume that our Midwest values would come out in those characteristics.”
Regarding the firm, she said: “We believe in them. We feel they’re going to bring us the best candidates.”
She said boards of education, not search firms, are to blame when a superintendent selection doesn’t work out.
“If we’re talking about Portland and Loudoun County and all of those, unfortunately that is on the school board, because the school board hires the superintendent,” she said.
In its promotional materials, the firm notes that it has 35 years in executive searches. In the past five years, the company has conducted over 20 superintendent searches in districts with enrollment over 30,000 students, it says.
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077