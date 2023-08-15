A Millard North High School student caused concern on Monday after he was found outside a district elementary school with a water gun.

Alicia Kotlarz, principal of Montclair Elementary, sent an email to families Tuesday afternoon about the incident. The Millard North student was sitting outside the school near the playground at 3:45 p.m. wearing a Halloween mask and holding a red, blue and orange water gun.

"These actions were inappropriate and he left school grounds when I asked," Kotlarz said in the email. "Working with Millard North High School administration, we were able to identify the student late Monday."

Kotlarz said she confirmed on Tuesday that the student's actions were addressed by the school and its resource officer.

"Safety is of the utmost importance at Montclair. While this was a minor issue, such behavior is not tolerated," Kotlarz said. "I wanted to make you aware that it happened and share how the matter has been resolved."

