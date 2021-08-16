Millard officials vow to closely monitor COVID spread, reassess mask policy next month

Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin assured parents Monday that he will scrutinize daily COVID-19 case data between now and Sept. 7, when the school board will reassess its mask-optional policy.

About 100 people attended Monday's school board meeting in Nebraska's third-largest school district. About two dozen people addressed the board on masking, splitting evenly between pro-and anti-mandate.

While some praised and thanked the board for last week's decision giving parents a choice, others said the board was unnecessarily putting students at risk and should act now to impose a mask mandate.

Sutfin explained the steps the district was taking to monitor and mitigate spread, isolate students with the disease and alert parents whose child had a close contact.

For transparency, the district will continue to post case numbers on its COVID-19 dashboard, he said.

"We want to make sure that the public understands that we are dealing with, and living with, COVID, and trying to figure out the best way to keep our schools open and keep our students and our staff safe," he said.

He said there will be cases in schools throughout the school year.