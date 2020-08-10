Millard parents have mixed feelings on first day back as district reports no COVID-19 cases among teachers

Millard officials reported some weather-related "hiccups" as a storm rolled through the Omaha metro Monday morning, but otherwise a "pretty quiet" start as a quarter of the student body reported to class for the first time since March.

As of Monday afternoon, the district was reporting no positive teacher cases and four teachers quarantining.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said she did not have any student information yet.

High winds from a storm caused a power outage affecting Cody Elementary School, Kleeman said. The district also lost power at two non-school buildings. A transformer blew at Norris Elementary, requiring students to be evacuated, Kleeman said.

Stephanie and Heath Cutler brought their kindergartner and second-grader to Bryan on Monday morning.

Stephanie Cutler said the couple supports Millard's decision to return to school. With only four students in their child's kindergarten classroom on Monday, she expected time for one-on-one instruction.

"It's just a nice, easy way for the teachers to get to know the kids," she said. "It's pretty cool. It's easier for everyone with all the changes going on."