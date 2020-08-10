Millard ponders change in high school reopening plan to reduce number in buildings

Heath Cutler said the couple advised their children to keep their masks on and to talk to the teachers if they have any problems with the masks.

“We tried to do as much as we could to prepare them,” he said.

The couple said they appreciated the fact that their child’s kindergarten teacher set up a short Zoom chat with their child before the start of school so the two could get to know one another. The teacher even sent parents a bedtime story to read to their children the night before school started.

“The school district is doing as much as they can to help,” Stephanie Cutler said.

Millard North seniors offered different reasons for opting for in-person classes.

Gretchen Braak said she wants to be eligible for the cross-country team.

“If school is as well organized as it has been so far, it should not be a problem,” she said.

Hannah Branson returned for her senior year after being home-schooled last year.

“As much as there’s a pandemic and everything, I wanted to be in school and have the classroom interaction,” she said. “I like bouncing ideas off of other people and learning from them. Online, that’s harder to do.”