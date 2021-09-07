Millard Public Schools sticking to mask-optional policy

Masks will remain optional in Millard Public Schools, except as necessary in isolated situations to control spread of COVID-19, the superintendent said Tuesday.

But Superintendent Jim Sutfin and several board members said they are willing to change that approach if the case numbers warrant it.

The board took one hour of testimony on its optional mask policy Tuesday night. They heard from 26 people who argued the pluses and minuses of masking up kids.

Sutfin said requiring masks turns teachers into "mask police," it hurts communication between teachers and students, and it's disruptive to education.

But he said it's not as disruptive as a classroom closure. He said parents must help keep rooms open by keeping home kids with COVID-19.

"It is time for all of us to start rowing this boat together," Sutfin said. "If we have to, we will close the room. And if I have to close rooms at the same rate I had to close them at the beginning of the year, then I will be back in front of the Board of Education proposing stricter guidelines."

Sutfin said that would mean asking the school board to impose a mask mandate.