Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin tests positive for COVID

Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sutfin disclosed his diagnosis in a note to Millard staff on Tuesday. He said his symptoms are mild and he will continue to work remotely.

"I am thankful to be able to tell you I have followed all of our safety procedures, especially socially distancing and masking," Sutfin said in the note. "Because of this, I am hopeful no one else will be affected by my diagnosis beyond me."

The superintendent said he was tested after he suddenly started feeling lousy, and he immediately began isolating. Sutfin has traced his exposure back to a family member who works in the medical field.

"She tested negative before we spent time together," the note said. "However, she has unfortunately since experienced symptoms and tested positive. I am grateful that she is also experiencing relatively mild symptoms."

Sutfin has been the superintendent of Millard Public Schools since 2014. Prior to that, he was a teacher, principal and administrator in the district.

