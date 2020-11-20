Millard Public Schools to give teachers, salaried staff $1,008 bonus for COVID work

Millard Public Schools is giving each teacher and salaried staff member $1,008 in extra pay to compensate them for the additional hours they're working during the pandemic, district officials said Thursday.

The pay is expected to show up on paychecks next month, officials said.

"Our teachers are toughing it out and going to school every day," board member Mike Kennedy said.

He said teachers are not eligible for the overtime pay that other district employees, like custodians, are when they work extra hours.

The district also can't give the teachers any additional days off, he said.

He said the decision to provide the pay was made by superintendent Jim Sutfin, with the consent of the school board members.

Kennedy said teachers need to be motivated and supported.

District spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said teachers are "carrying a heavy load right now."

She said the additional pay was agreed-upon with the Millard Education Association and has the full support of the board.​

Board members recognize "the large amounts of extra planning time and work needed for concurrent remote and live instruction."