Voters in the Millard Public Schools district have until 6 p.m. Friday to request a mailed replacement ballot or register for the district's levy override election scheduled for March 14.

The election will decide whether Millard can continue the property tax levy override that was approved in 2017 for another five years. That override expires this year.

Ballots were mailed last week to about 65,000 Douglas County voters and 14,000 Sarpy County voters, who have to return them before 5 p.m. March 14.

Anyone who didn't receive a ballot can still request one to be mailed by writing their respective election office by 6 p.m. Friday. Replacement ballots can't be requested by phone, according to the Douglas County Election Commission.

"New residents or those who have moved must register to vote in person at the respective election office this week if they wish to vote in the (election)," Brian Kruse, Douglas County election commissioner, said in a press release on Tuesday.

