Millard school board announces three superintendent finalists, all from Nebraska districts

The Millard school board on Wednesday announced three superintendent finalists, all from school districts in eastern Nebraska.
The finalists are Josh Fields, superintendent of Seward Public Schools; John Schwartz, superintendent of Norris Public Schools; and Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools.
Thompson is also a finalist for superintendent in the Lincoln Public Schools.
Both the Lincoln and Millard districts — the state's second- and third-largest in enrollment behind Omaha Public Schools — are in the hunt for new superintendents.
The school boards are using different consultants to assist in the searches: Millard is using Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Lincoln is using Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates.
The Lincoln School Board is looking to replace Superintendent Steve Joel, who is retiring.
Millard board members aim to replace the retiring Jim Sutfin. He has been Millard superintendent since 2014, when the board selected him over two out-of-state candidates.
The Millard finalists are employed in districts with significantly smaller enrollment than Millard, which has 24,000 students, 35 schools and nearly 3,000 staff members.
Seward Public Schools, about 35 miles northwest of Lincoln, is a district of just over 1,500 students.
Norris Public Schools is located 12 miles south of Lincoln and has nearly 2,500 students.
Norfolk Public Schools is about 85 miles northwest of Omaha. The district's enrollment is nearly 4,500.
Fields has been superintendent in Seward since 2017.
According to his resume, he started his education career in Missouri teaching elementary school and then as an elementary administrator. In 2007, he was hired as assistant elementary principal at Millard's Wheeler Elementary. He subsequently worked four years as principal at Black Elk Elementary, another Millard school.
In 2012, Fields was hired as director of curriculum and staff development for Seward Public Schools, and in 2017 was selected superintendent.
He received his bachelor's degree from Wayne State College and his master's, specialist and doctorate degrees from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
Schwartz was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Papillion La Vista from 2015 to 2019, when the Norris school board tapped him as superintendent.
He has worked in several districts, among them Bellevue Public Schools, as a high school principal, director of secondary education and social studies teacher. He is an adjunct graduate instructor for Doane University.
Schwartz holds a bachelor's, two master's, education specialist and a doctoral degree from Doane University.
Thompson has been Norfolk superintendent since 2013.
According to her resume, she previously worked for Beatrice Public Schools as a special education teacher, special education and staff development coordinator, director of student programs and interim superintendent.
Thompson earned her bachelor's degree in special education and master's and doctorate degrees in educational administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Members of the Millard board have scheduled a special meeting Feb. 10 to conduct public interviews with the finalists.
The agenda for that meeting indicates that the board will hold an executive session after that and then select the new superintendent that same night.
The board advertised that the salary will be in the range of $270,000, plus a compensation package, with final salary dependent on experience, qualifications and meeting the board's criteria for the job.
Members of the Lincoln school board are holding public interviews with four finalists this week. Thompson is scheduled to appear before the Lincoln board Friday night.
Other Lincoln finalists are: Peter Licata, south regional superintendent for the Palm Beach County School District in Boca Raton, Florida; Antwan Wilson, assistant professor for Nebraska Wesleyan University and chief executive officer of Schoolwise Educational Consulting; and Paul Gausman, superintendent of Sioux City Community School District in Sioux City, Iowa.
Sutfin announced in October he will retire after this school year. He is a graduate of the Millard district and worked most of his career there, starting as a science teacher and then moving into administration.
