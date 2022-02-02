Millard school board announces three superintendent finalists, all from Nebraska districts

​The Millard finalists are employed in districts with significantly smaller enrollment than Millard, which has 24,000 students, 35 schools and nearly 3,000 staff members.​

​Seward Public Schools, about 35 miles northwest of Lincoln, is a district of just over 1,500 students.

Norris Public Schools is located 12 miles south of Lincoln and has nearly 2,500 students.

Norfolk Public Schools is about 85 miles northwest of Omaha. The district's enrollment is nearly 4,500.

Fields has been superintendent in Seward since 2017.

According to his resume, he started his education career in Missouri teaching elementary school and then as an elementary administrator. In 2007, he was hired as assistant elementary principal at Millard's Wheeler Elementary. He subsequently worked four years as principal at Black Elk Elementary, another Millard school.

In 2012, Fields was hired as director of curriculum and staff development for Seward Public Schools, and in 2017 was selected superintendent.