 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millard school board OKs superintendent contract; total package will be nearly $415,000

  • Updated
  • 0

The future superintendent of the Millard Public Schools got a warm reception and an employment contract at Monday's school board meeting.

Board members voted 5-0 to approve a contract with John Schwartz that will pay him a base annual salary of $270,000 his first year. Board member Dave Anderson was absent.

In addition, Schwartz will receive a stipend of $28,350 per year, or 10.5% of his base salary, for investment in a 403b retirement account.

He will be eligible for an annual $15,000 performance bonus by accomplishing specific goals set by the school board.

Schwartz will get 20 days of vacation, 10 paid holidays, and insurance and other benefits available to district administrators. He gets use of a vehicle leased by the district.

The contract provides for up to $7,000 for moving expenses.

As is customary in school districts, the contract is for three years, terminating June 30, 2025.

People are also reading…

Including all benefits, the total compensation package will be nearly $415,000. That's less than his predecessor, Jim Sutfin, whose total annual package this year is $451,736.

​Board members on Feb. 10 unanimously selected Schwartz to replace the retiring Sutfin, who has been superintendent since 2014. He will retire June 30.

"I'm thrilled," board president Stacy Jolley said. "I feel confident that you will do a great job for this district."

Schwartz, who attended the meeting with his wife and two sons, said: "Our family's thrilled for the opportunity."

He said he looks forward to a long term of service in Millard. He said he appreciated Sutfin's assistance with the transition.

"It's been a pleasure to start our conversations already, and look forward to the next few months," Schwartz said.

Schwartz, superintendent of the Norris Public Schools, is slated to start the Millard job July 1. The Norris district, 12 miles south of Lincoln, has almost 2,500 students. Millard has 24,000 students. 

Board member Linda Poole, who teaches in Papillion La Vista Community Schools, said she knew Schwartz when he worked in the Papillion La Vista district.

"I know that he will continue to see us soar and continue to just have us keep going up and up," Poole said.

John Schwartz mug (copy)

Schwartz

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert