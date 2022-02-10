Millard school board selects John Schwartz as next superintendent

Fields said bringing about consensus starts with listening. It's important to bring people in and understand their perspective and build relationships.

"Everyone has a right to their own beliefs and thought processes, and so it's about trying to understand their perspective on things," he said.

Schwartz said those situations are an opportunity to engage people. He said he tries to stay calm and "presume positive intent even with those individuals I don't necessarily agree with."

Schwartz said he tries to model the behavior that he hopes from others. He said he tries to treat people with dignity and respect, to follow district policies, and to be transparent in his communications.

Beyond those issues, the board asked how the finalists would handle staffing shortages that are straining schools, keep employee morale up, and ensure academic excellence in Nebraska's third-largest school district.

The finalists were also asked how they would prioritize spending.

Thompson said "student learning has to be your No. 1 priority and protecting the classroom as much as possible, that if you've got to make cuts you're looking outside of that."