Millard school board selects John Schwartz as next superintendent

The Millard school board voted unanimously Thursday night to name John Schwartz as the district's next superintendent.
The decision came after public interviews with three finalists, who were asked to weigh in on critical race theory, Nebraska's controversy over health education standards and other key issues.
"This was the hardest decision I've ever made in my life," board President Stacy Jolley said after the board emerged from a two-hour closed session.
Jolley said the board "agonized" over the decision because of the strength of the finalists.
The board voted to extend an offer to Schwartz, superintendent of the Norris Public Schools, who will take over for the retiring Jim Sutfin after this school year.
Contract details were not made public.
Schwartz has experience in the Omaha area, having previously worked in the Bellevue and Papillion La Vista school systems. The Norris Public Schools are 12 miles south of Lincoln and have almost 2,500 students.
During his public interview, Schwartz told the board that he was drawn to Millard because it has high expectations for student achievement.
Schwartz said he embraces the challenge of maintaining and increasing that achievement.
"One of the many things that makes Millard special is the culture and climate you have here," he said. "People are really, really proud to be associated with Millard Public Schools."
Board members were showing the emotion of the moment and the difficulty of the decision during their comments before the vote.
Linda Poole said she had the pleasure of spending time with all three finalists.
"It hurts my heart to know somebody won't get their dream fulfilled tonight," she said.
Dave Anderson said, "The tough thing about this is we had a phenomenal pool."
Amanda McGill Johnson said it's very exciting "to think about where we can go and what we'll be able to do."
Mike Kennedy said the decision was a hard one.
"Thanks to the search firm," he said. "They brought us what we asked for."
Kennedy said that he didn't like some answers from the finalists but that the district was "blessed" with three good candidates capable of leading the district.
Board member Mike Pate called it a "tough" decision but said that with three really good candidates, "we can't go wrong."
The other finalists were Josh Fields, superintendent of the Seward Public Schools, and Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of the Norfolk Public Schools.
During interviews, Pate asked each finalist their thoughts on local control for schools, their opinion of critical race theory and the proposed health standards that ignited controversy last year.
Schwartz said the Nebraska Department of Education has the ability to create non-core standards as "guidance documents."
He said it's a long-standing practice at Norris, and of his, to not take a position on non-core standards.
"The reason is, I don't have time," Schwartz said. "They're not required."
Norris, like Millard, has its own curriculum development process, he said.
He said that Norris doesn't teach critical race theory and that it's not in state standards.
"We teach accurate American history," he said, and the district incorporates multiculturalism in its curriculum.
Pate followed up, asking how Schwartz would handle a teacher who brought CRT into the classroom.
"If it's something that is in conflict with their guaranteed viable curriculum, that's probably an issue" for the district's curriculum department to address with the teacher, he said.
In her response, Thompson said most decisions should be made at the local level.
She said the Norfolk district decided that it would not implement the proposed health standards if they were approved by the Nebraska State Board of Education.
She said the school board "did not feel that they were in line with all of the values within our community and that some of those topics should be taught by the parents, within the realm of family values rather than by the school."
Thompson said she doesn't know of a public school that teaches critical race theory. She said it's an academic concept taught at the post-secondary level.
The approach in Norfolk schools, she said, is to provide a welcoming environment "where everybody feels valued and accepted regardless of their race, religion, income, gender or any other personal characteristic."
Fields said the state should stick to writing standards for core academic subjects like math, reading, language arts and social studies.
"Those core areas, in my opinion, are the only things that (the Nebraska Department of Education) should be dictating that needs to be done," he said.
He said critical race theory should not be a part of the district's curriculum and is not part of the curriculum in Millard or Seward.
Pate asked him how he would handle a situation if a teacher was trying to infuse their beliefs on critical race theory into the classroom.
Fields said a teacher may have personal beliefs but the teacher is still a part of the district's education system and has to follow the curriculum.
"No one's bigger than the system," he said.
The finalists were also asked how they would build consensus when issues are dividing communities.
Thompson said it starts with being accessible to people and having conversations with them and inviting people to serve on strategic planning and ad hoc committees.
"Once you've built relationships and there's that trust between different people, then it becomes easier to build consensus," she said.
Fields said bringing about consensus starts with listening. It's important to bring people in and understand their perspective and build relationships.
"Everyone has a right to their own beliefs and thought processes, and so it's about trying to understand their perspective on things," he said.
Schwartz said those situations are an opportunity to engage people. He said he tries to stay calm and "presume positive intent even with those individuals I don't necessarily agree with."
Schwartz said he tries to model the behavior that he hopes from others. He said he tries to treat people with dignity and respect, to follow district policies, and to be transparent in his communications.
Beyond those issues, the board asked how the finalists would handle staffing shortages that are straining schools, keep employee morale up, and ensure academic excellence in Nebraska's third-largest school district.
The finalists were also asked how they would prioritize spending.
Thompson said "student learning has to be your No. 1 priority and protecting the classroom as much as possible, that if you've got to make cuts you're looking outside of that."
That could mean such steps as deferred maintenance or staff attrition or even cuts to the central office, she said.
The district's spending should have a multiyear focus and be based on the strategic plan, she said.
Fields, likewise, said he would do everything he could to keep any cuts away from the classroom.
Schwartz also said you have to avoid classroom cuts, if you're able.
"Sometimes, it's unavoidable when you have budget realignment to do," he said. "And I know when Millard went through selective abandonment process, there were some programs that needed to go away."
Schwartz received his doctorate in education from Doane University in 2018.
From 2015 to 2019, he was assistant superintendent for curriculum in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
Before that, he was a high school principal in the Seward Public Schools and an assistant principal at Papillion-La Vista High School.
From 2008 to 2010, he was director of secondary education in the Bellevue Public Schools, and prior to that was dean of students at Bellevue East High School.
He taught social studies at Bellevue West High School from 2003 to 2007.
