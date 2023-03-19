Millard Public Schools teachers who commit to staying in the district next year will receive a $1,200 stipend.

The extra money is an attempt to keep teachers from leaving Millard during an ongoing staffing shortage in the metro area and across Nebraska.

Millard school board members will be voting on the proposal at their Monday meeting.

Every employee — excluding seasonal, temporary and top-level administrative staff — will receive the $1,200 if they agree to work full time during the 2023-24 school year. Anyone who resigns before the end of the next school year will have to pay back the full stipend.

The money will be split into two payments and distributed on May 5 and Aug. 4. The funds will come from the district’s unused budget money stemming from vacant positions throughout the school year.

Millard isn’t the only district paying its teachers extra to avoid resignations or retirements. The Papillion La Vista school board approved $3,000 stipends for staff in January.

And the Omaha Public Schools will be issuing stipends for a second consecutive year in 2023-24. Full-time staff will receive $4,500 per year while part-time staff will receive $2,250 per year.

Schools in the metro area are nearing the time of year when resignation letters and retirement notices start flooding in.

Last year, metro-area schools experienced an exodus of teachers. The majority of the 11 Omaha-area districts lost anywhere from 30% to 70% more educators than in the 2020-21 school year.

Official numbers of teacher losses throughout Omaha won’t be available until later this spring.

In addition to the stipends, the Millard school district also has multiple programs to retain both teachers and administrators.

During a presentation to the school board last Monday, district officials explained several strategies used to retain staff.

“Now more than ever before, we are being intentional and planful on how to attract, retain and develop our staff,” said Kim Saum-Mills, assistant superintendent for leadership, planning and evaluation.

Millard offers new teachers a three-year induction program and pairs each person with a mentor to help them acclimate.

Todd Tripple, director of professional learning, said the first year is dedicated to orientation and creating the right learning environment. The next two years focus on curriculum, digital learning, relationships and more.

The district also has an intern program and two-year induction program for new administrators, Saum-Mills said.

“We have 15 elementary administration staff on a teacher contract who serve in a support role to administrators,” Saum-Mills said. “We are filling the principal ranks across the metro area and within our own district, which is great.”

Monday’s school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Don Stroh Administration Center at 5606 S. 147th St.

