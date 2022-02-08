Millard school board to interview superintendent finalists on Thursday

Josh Fields, superintendent of the Seward Public Schools, 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

John Schwartz, superintendent of the Norris Public Schools, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Board President Stacy Jolley said this week she's looking forward to the interviews.

"I think we have three incredible finalists, and I'm excited to get to know them this week," she said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the finalists will meet with various stakeholder groups and tour district buildings.

After the public interviews, the board is scheduled to hold a closed session, after which the board could announce its decision.

Sutfin will retire on June 30 after eight years as superintendent and 33 years in education.

