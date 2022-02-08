 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millard school board to interview superintendent finalists on Thursday
Millard school board to interview superintendent finalists on Thursday

  • Updated
Find out more about Jim Sutfin's time as superintendent of the Millard Public Schools.

The search for a new Millard Public Schools superintendent reaches a crucial stage Thursday evening when school board members will interview the finalists in open session.

The agenda indicates the board could decide that night on who will replace the retiring Jim Sutfin.

Parents, district employees and other members of the public can attend the interview session in person at the Don Stroh Administration Center, 5606 S. 147th St., or watch via a Zoom link on the district's website.

However, the board will not allow public questions or comments.

The schedule for the interviews is as follows:

Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of the Norfolk Public Schools, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Josh Fields, superintendent of the Seward Public Schools, 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

John Schwartz, superintendent of the Norris Public Schools, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Board President Stacy Jolley said this week she's looking forward to the interviews.

"I think we have three incredible finalists, and I'm excited to get to know them this week," she said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the finalists will meet with various stakeholder groups and tour district buildings.

After the public interviews, the board is scheduled to hold a closed session, after which the board could announce its decision.

Sutfin will retire on June 30 after eight years as superintendent and 33 years in education.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

