Millard school district closes another classroom because of COVID

The Millard school district has closed another elementary school classroom after students in the room tested positive for COVID-19.

Three positive lab tests of people in a classroom at Cody Elementary School, 3320 S. 127th St., led to the closure of the classroom to stop the spread of the virus, a Millard district spokeswoman said.

"The school will work with families to continue learning while students are out of class," Rebecca Kleeman said.

Millard students returned to school this month with a mask-optional policy in place across the district. Parents have been divided on the policy, and the school board is set to review it Sept. 7.

Four classrooms have been closed in Millard so far: the one at Cody, two at Montclair Elementary, at 2405 S. 138th St., and one at Upchurch Elementary, at 8686 S. 165th St.

