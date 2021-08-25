 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard school district closes another classroom because of COVID
1 comment

Millard school district closes another classroom because of COVID

Weekly case counts now are at their highest sustained level since February and have topped counts during the original surge in spring 2020.

The Millard school district has closed another elementary school classroom after students in the room tested positive for COVID-19.

Three positive lab tests of people in a classroom at Cody Elementary School, 3320 S. 127th St., led to the closure of the classroom to stop the spread of the virus, a Millard district spokeswoman said.

"The school will work with families to continue learning while students are out of class," Rebecca Kleeman said.

Millard students returned to school this month with a mask-optional policy in place across the district. Parents have been divided on the policy, and the school board is set to review it Sept. 7.

Four classrooms have been closed in Millard so far: the one at Cody, two at Montclair Elementary, at 2405 S. 138th St., and one at Upchurch Elementary, at 8686 S. 165th St.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at the age of 80

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert