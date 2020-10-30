Millard school district loses staff member to COVID-19

A custodian who worked at Grace Abbott Elementary School in Omaha died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, according to Millard school district officials.

Greg Petersen, who had worked full time at the school for two years, is the first Millard staff member to die of the disease, according to spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman.

No students have died of the disease, she said.

Petersen worked as a day custodian and was in his early 60s, she said.

Before working at Abbott, he had substituted at Wheeler Elementary and some other places in the district, she said.

He was a veteran who had a long career with the Army, she said.

He worked at the American Legion post, she said.

"We don't know how he contracted the virus," Kleeman said.

She said the district is not aware that he had any close contact with another person who had COVID-19 at the school.

"We made no determination that the virus was contracted at the building," Kleeman said.

Abbott, 1313 N. 156th St., has had three confirmed cases this year, including Petersen, she said.

As of Friday morning, the district was reporting 85 active cases and 273 students and staff quarantining across the district.

