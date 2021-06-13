Millard school officials encouraged by student math, reading gains in spring testing

Students in one metro Omaha district made solid academic gains last school year despite pandemic disruptions, giving officials there hope for a quicker recovery from COVID-19 learning losses.

Spring testing in the Millard Public Schools revealed that reading scores, on average, rebounded to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

Math scores were slightly but not significantly lower than two years ago.

But what Millard officials find really encouraging is that the amount of growth in math during the school year was surprisingly strong.

“In spite of the disruption, the kids moved forward as much as they would have in a normal year, and in some grade levels more,” said Heather Phipps, associate superintendent of education services.

She attributes the growth to a “relentless focus on math and reading this year.”

She said Millard is several years into a focus on standards-based instruction and assessment, making sure teachers understand the standards and what they’re supposed to teach. That effort had already put student achievement on an upward trajectory before the pandemic struck, she said.