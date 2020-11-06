Millard schools aim to expand anti-discrimination policy to gender identity, sexual orientation

The Millard Public Schools are proposing to add “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” as protected classes under their anti-discrimination and harassment policies.

District officials say they’re changing the policies to align with a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling and with a workplace anti-discrimination ordinance passed by the Omaha City Council in 2012.

Millard’s policies already prohibit discrimination or harassment based on race, color, religion, national origin, marital status, disability and age. The policies apply to employees, school board members, contractors, volunteers and students. They cover employment, the work and learning environment, and programs and activities.

The school board will vote on the change at its Nov. 16 meeting.

Board President Linda Poole said the district must comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

“We can’t go against the law,” she said.

“It’s not forcing us to do anything different from what we’ve always done. That’s just basically our normal practice anyway,” Poole said.