Millard schools schedule remote-learning days due to staffing shortages
The omicron variant continued to drive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska to levels never before seen during the pandemic, and now hospitalizations are sharply rising, too.

The omicron surge has made it “increasingly difficult” to keep schools staffed, so the Millard school district has announced three dates over the next couple of weeks during which its schools will go to remote learning.

Millard has scheduled remote learning for Friday, Jan. 28; Monday, Jan. 31; and Friday, Feb. 11.

The Lincoln school district announced last week that it will cancel classes the next three Fridays and give teachers planning days instead.

In making its announcement, Millard said in a letter to parents that the district had more than 180 staff members absent Thursday.

The absenteeism has made it difficult to cover classrooms because there aren’t an adequate number of substitute teachers available.

By going remote, teachers and students who have contracted the virus can recuperate at home without missing as many school days, the district said in the letter.

In the Lincoln Public Schools, the district reported a record 823 students testing positive for the coronavirus last week and 2,604 in quarantine.

Lincoln officials also were concerned about schools’ ability to staff classrooms, kitchens, buses and more due to a record number of absent employees.

This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

