Millard superintendent changes high school reopening plan

Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin on Thursday announced a change in the district’s reopening plan for high schools that will cut in half the number of students attending on any given day.

High school students will attend school in their building half the time and “Zoom” into classes for the other half, he said in a letter to Millard families.

“Students will be in class every day, either remotely or in person,” Sutfin said.

The change, prompted by concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in west Omaha, will be effective for two weeks, Aug. 17 to 28.

“I am taking this proactive step so that we have our best chance to keep our students and staff safe and our buildings open,” he said.

It is effective for Millard North, South and West, not Horizon High, which does not have the crowding problems the others face. No changes are being made to the elementary or middle school plans.

Sutfin said he is “extremely concerned” about the current level of community spread.

He had signaled Monday that he was considering the change after reviewing COVID-19 case counts in the Millard area.