Millard superintendent changes high school reopening plan

Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin on Thursday announced a change in the district’s reopening plan for high schools that will cut in half the number of students attending on any given day.
High school students will attend school in their building half the time and “Zoom” into classes for the other half, he said in a letter to Millard families.
“Students will be in class every day, either remotely or in person,” Sutfin said.
The change, prompted by concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in west Omaha, will be effective for two weeks, Aug. 17 to 28.
“I am taking this proactive step so that we have our best chance to keep our students and staff safe and our buildings open,” he said.
It is effective for Millard North, South and West, not Horizon High, which does not have the crowding problems the others face. No changes are being made to the elementary or middle school plans.
Sutfin said he is “extremely concerned” about the current level of community spread.
He had signaled Monday that he was considering the change after reviewing COVID-19 case counts in the Millard area.
The school board had previously given him authority to amend the reopening plan without board approval. But Sutfin will have to bring the decision before the board within 10 days to be ratified.
Sutfin had expressed concern that opening the three high schools, among the state’s largest, with all students would make it difficult to manage the spread of COVID-19.
He said that under the current reopening plan, enrollment would remain high even when students who chose full remote learning are subtracted out: Millard North, 2,069; Millard South, 2,197; and Millard West, 2,051.
Sutfin said the revised plan will not mean a drop in instructional time. Students’ daily schedules won’t change, and bus schedules will stay the same.
Board member Mike Kennedy said the change is “excellent,” given the disease levels in the community and the sheer number of Millard high school students moving from class to class, hallway to hallway.
“The board’s and the superintendent’s goal has always been to make in-class learning possible and make sure that our activities are possible, and if we don’t do this at this time, we could lose one or both of those,” he said.
Millard officials said they will be watching closely to see if the mask mandate approved Tuesday by the Omaha City Council can curb the spread of COVID-19.
Board President Linda Poole said the 15-to-19 age group accounts for about 7.5% of the cases in Douglas County, while elementary-age kids make up 1.5% and middle school-age children account for 2.5%.
Poole said if the district can limit the spread among high school students, that will also protect younger siblings from getting the disease.
High schoolers are more experienced with technology and can more easily adapt to remote learning, she said. The plan will be reevaluated after two weeks, she said.
The district had a soft opening this week intended to ease students and teachers into the new year. This week, the district brought in a quarter of its in-person students Monday through Thursday, with remote learners coming in on Friday. The “induction week” schedule gave teachers and students a chance to get used to technology and health protocols and gave teachers a chance to establish relationships with students.
Millard had been aiming to bring all students back into buildings on Aug. 17, except for the estimated 17.5% who chose to learn remotely.
