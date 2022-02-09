Millard superintendent finalists weigh in on health standards, critical race theory

Thompson said most decisions should be made at the local level.

She said the Norfolk district decided that they would not implement the proposed health standards if they were approved by the Nebraska State Board of Education.

She said the school board "did not feel that they were in line with all of the values within our community and that some of those topics should be taught by the parents, within the realm of family values rather than by the school."

Thompson said she doesn't know of a public school that teaches critical race theory. She said it's an academic concept taught at the post-secondary level.

The approach in Norfolk schools, she said, is to provide a welcoming environment "where everybody feels valued and accepted regardless of their race, religion, income, gender or any other personal characteristic."

Fields said the state should stick to writing standards for core academic subjects like math, reading, language arts and social studies.

"Those core areas, in my opinion, are the only things that (the Nebraska Department of Education) should be dictating that needs to be done," he said.