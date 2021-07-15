Millard superintendent gets 4% raise; teachers' pay rises 2.5% on average

Millard school board members approved a 4% salary increase for Superintendent Jim Sutfin and a 2.5% average increase for teachers for the coming school year.

The board of Nebraska's third-largest school district on Monday extended Sutfin's contract by a year, added a 4% retention bonus and increased the size of the performance bonus he gets for accomplishing goals set by the board. The performance bonus is now $32,000, up from $27,000.

"He's done an amazing job as our superintendent," board President Linda Poole said.

"We want to be sure we keep him around."

Poole said that last year, the board offered Sutfin a raise, but he declined.

His contract now runs through June 30, 2024.

His new salary is $252,946.51, up from $243,217.80.

His total package of salary, compensation and benefits is $451,736, up $37,216, or almost 9%.

The package includes use of a car, 30 days of vacation, 10 paid holidays and other benefits.

Among the goals the board set for the coming year are developing plans for a safe return to school, for recovery from the pandemic and for using the federal pandemic relief money.