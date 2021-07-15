Millard superintendent gets 4% raise; teachers' pay rises 2.5% on average

Millard school board members approved a 4% salary increase for Superintendent Jim Sutfin and a 2.5% average increase for teachers for the coming school year.
The board of Nebraska's third-largest school district on Monday extended Sutfin's contract by a year, added a 4% retention bonus and increased the size of the performance bonus he gets for accomplishing goals set by the board. The performance bonus is now $32,000, up from $27,000.
"He's done an amazing job as our superintendent," board President Linda Poole said.
"We want to be sure we keep him around."
Poole said that last year, the board offered Sutfin a raise, but he declined.
His contract now runs through June 30, 2024.
His new salary is $252,946.51, up from $243,217.80.
His total package of salary, compensation and benefits is $451,736, up $37,216, or almost 9%.
The package includes use of a car, 30 days of vacation, 10 paid holidays and other benefits.
Among the goals the board set for the coming year are developing plans for a safe return to school, for recovery from the pandemic and for using the federal pandemic relief money.
Sutfin has been Millard's superintendent since 2014. Last fall, the Nebraska Association of School Administrators named him superintendent of the year.
Board members boosted pay for teachers by an average of 2.5% through a new one-year contract with the Millard Education Association.
The new minimum salary for a teacher with a bachelor's degree is $40,450. A teacher with a master's degree starts at $48,040, and a teacher with a doctoral degree gets $58,805.
"In order to keep our best and brightest, you've got to get them up there," Poole said.
The contract includes a $1,000 signing bonus for new teacher hires.
Teachers will be required to work two additional days in 2021-22 focused on learning recovery related to the pandemic.
On those days, the contract says, teachers will research and analyze student data necessary to respond to the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students disproportionately affected by possible learning loss.
