Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin will retire at the end of the school year

​On his watch, the district implemented an Early College program, and district officials pitched to the community a property tax levy override, which voters approved.

He was widely praised for his handling of the pandemic, including imposing health protocols aimed at keeping most kids learning in person. The district's remote learning was made easier to implement because of the one-to-one computer policy launched earlier in Sutfin's tenure.

Poole said that when the pandemic pushed Nebraska districts into remote learning in spring 2020, Sutfin knew that there would be a learning loss for Millard kids.

"He knew what was best for kids was to get them back to school," she said, "and they needed the hope."

Sutfin's leadership convinced others that reopening was possible, Poole said. Some people were upset over the district's plans, but district staff who needed to make reopening work had faith in him, she said.

"Once he said, 'We can do this, we can find a way to do this, we'll do it together,' everything fell into place," she said.

Poole said board members will want to get moving on the search for his replacement.

She said the job should be attractive.