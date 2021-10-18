Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin will retire at the end of the school year

Jim Sutfin, superintendent of the Millard Public Schools, announced Monday night that he will retire at the end of the school year.
Sutfin has held the job since 2014, when the school board selected him over two out-of-state candidates to replace the retiring Keith Lutz. Sutfin is a graduate of the Millard district and worked most of his career there, starting as a science teacher and then moving into administration.
"Being a superintendent is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week job," Sutfin said. "I want to spend more time with my wife and my family, while exploring some other interests that I've developed over the years."
By announcing now, Sutfin is giving school board members more than eight months to initiate a search and find a replacement.
Some of the board members teared up as Sutfin made his announcement with his family and administrative staff in attendance.
School board President Linda Poole said the board will conduct a national search.
"I'm sad to see him leave," she said. "He's done an amazing job with our school district. I really think that Jim has taken us to another level."
Poole said Sutfin has been a steady, "visionary" leader, and an optimist, whether managing finances or figuring out how to get kids back to school during a pandemic.
"One of the things that I truly really do love about Jim is he's a dreamer," she said. "He's an optimist. He'll take any situation, a horrible situation, and he'll always try to find the positive in it."
Sutfin said there are very few things in this world people get to control.
"But the one thing we get to control is how we view this world," he said. "And I choose to view this world as a hopeful place."
Millard has a track record of long-serving superintendents. But in recent years, studies of schools across the nation put the average superintendent tenure at about six years.
Sutfin, 54, has been an educator for 33 years.
He said his plan was always to retire and pursue other opportunities.
"It's just lined up now," he said.
Sutfin said COVID-19 presented some hard decisions.
"But if you look back on the last eight years as superintendent, it's been full of a lot of hard decisions: bond issues, levy override, one-to-one technology," Sutfin said. "So there's just always been hard decisions, and there should be because we are spending taxpayers' dollars."
He contracted COVID-19 in November and recovered after experiencing mild symptoms.
On his watch, the district implemented an Early College program, and district officials pitched to the community a property tax levy override, which voters approved.
He was widely praised for his handling of the pandemic, including imposing health protocols aimed at keeping most kids learning in person. The district's remote learning was made easier to implement because of the one-to-one computer policy launched earlier in Sutfin's tenure.
Poole said that when the pandemic pushed Nebraska districts into remote learning in spring 2020, Sutfin knew that there would be a learning loss for Millard kids.
"He knew what was best for kids was to get them back to school," she said, "and they needed the hope."
Sutfin's leadership convinced others that reopening was possible, Poole said. Some people were upset over the district's plans, but district staff who needed to make reopening work had faith in him, she said.
"Once he said, 'We can do this, we can find a way to do this, we'll do it together,' everything fell into place," she said.
Poole said board members will want to get moving on the search for his replacement.
She said the job should be attractive.
"I'm sure there's going to be people in the state who are interested," she said. "We've got great superintendents across the state of Nebraska. Maybe I'm biased, but I personally think being the superintendent of Millard Public Schools is the best superintendent job in the state."
Sutfin said serving as a superintendent for the Millard schools under the leadership of the school board has been "a life-changing experience."
It's been an opportunity to have influence both locally and across the state and nation, he said.
Sutfin hopes that he helped other superintendents and would-be superintendents — as others helped him along the way up. He said he hopes that his legacy is founded in the people he invested in.
"When I look back on my career," he said, "there was always somebody that was in front of me that was willing to reach their hand back and grab my hand, and I've tried to be that kind of leader, where I will reach my hand back to help the other person as well."
Public school districts in the Omaha metro area
Bellevue Public Schools
Bennington Public Schools
Douglas County West Community Schools
Elkhorn Public Schools
Fort Calhoun Community Schools
Gretna Public Schools
Millard Public Schools
Omaha Public Schools
Papillion La Vista Community Schools
Ralston Public Schools
Westside Community Schools
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077